Mark Stoops says Dekel Crowdus has returned to practice for Kentucky

Opening Statement …”Good to get back into game week, back in the swing of things. It was nice for us to have the bye week. Obviously, we had a lot to do, lot to focus on, lot of areas to improve. A lot of players needed some time to medically heal up a bit and hopefully be in a really strong position for the second part of the year. Starting with a big challenge going on the road to a very tough environment and a place that we haven’t played our best football. Going on the road to Mississippi State in Mike Leach’s second year and we know it will be a real challenge. They have done some very good things this year in all phases. Offensively this year, it is really no surprise to anybody to see the improvement. With Mike, that is no surprise, that’s to be expected. We all know the kind of quality football coach he is. But you continue to see a very, very strong defense as well that presents a lot of problems and the same with special teams. They are a complete football team. We will have to have a great week of preparation as we get ready to go down there to Mississippi State.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO