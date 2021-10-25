CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

4 still in hospital, 2 critical, from deadly drag race crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four people remained hospitalized Monday, two in critical condition, after a weekend drag racing crash in the Texas Hill Country that killed two children, police said.

The crash happened during a Saturday racing event on a runway at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, about 50 miles (85 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.

In a statement Monday, Kerrville police said two women — a 27-year-old from Taylor, Texas, and a 46-year-old from Converse, Texas — were in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio.

Meantime, race car driver Michael Gonzales, 34, of Fort Worth, was in stable condition Monday at a San Antonio hospital. A 26-year-old man was in stable condition at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.

Two other adults were treated for minor injuries at the crash scene and released, and a four-year-old boy and a three-month-old girl were examined at a Kerrville hospital and released.

Police were not releasing the identities of the two boys, ages 6 and 8, killed in the crash.

The crash happened as Gonzalez was racing his 1990 Ford Mustang when he began to lose control halfway down the 1/8-mile track laid out on one of the airport runways, according to the police statement. The car started to fishtail before sliding out of control off the runway and into a grassy area from which spectators were watching.

The vehicle struck multiple spectators before hitting a trailer and coming to a stop.

Thousands attended the organized event, which involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bystander fatally struck by bullet in California shootout

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a gang-related shootout in Southern California that left a bystander dead from a stray bullet on Saturday. The bystander, a 45-year-old man whose name was not immediately made public, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No arrests have been made.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

1 injured by gunfire in fight at Pasadena Halloween party

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Police were looking for three men after a fight at a Pasadena Halloween party left multiple people injured, including a woman who was shot. A few hundred attended the party at a commercial building on South Raymond Avenue. At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, one woman was shot once and another was struck with the blunt end of a pistol after a fight broke out among a group of people, said Pasadena police Lt. Mario Ortiz.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kerrville, TX
Kerrville, TX
Accidents
Kerrville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

Multi-car crash kills pedestrian, damages school bus

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a crash killed a pedestrian and damaged a school bus with children aboard. It doesn’t appear the students were injured. The Durham Police Department said in a news release that the crash happened Friday morning northeast of downtown. Police say...
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

2 fatally shot, several more injured at Chicago-area party

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Two people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an overnight shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party, authorities said Sunday. A patrol sergeant heard roughly a dozen gunshots after 12:30 a.m. in Joliet, which is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The sergeant went to a home and found more than 100 people fleeing a party.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Drag Racing#University Hospital#Accident#Ap#The Texas Hill Country#Dell Seton Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Associated Press

Authorities investigate fatal house fire in Maine

SOMERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine said a person died in a house fire in the central part of the state. The fire happened on Saturday morning. Fire marshals discovered human remains while investigating the scene, authorities said. The Maine public safety department said the medical examiner would examine...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Cave-in catches rescue team, 1 dead, several trapped

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Members of a rescue team practicing techniques in a Brazilian cavern were caught in a cave-in on Sunday, killing at least one and leaving several trapped, the Sao Paulo Fire Department said. Twenty-seven people were taking part in the training when part of the Duas Bocas...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic closures

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico returned Sunday to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the one-year hiatus showed how the tradition itself refuses to die: Most families still celebrated with home altars to...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

634K+
Followers
338K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy