Catching all of the Islehoppers requires a bit more travel compared to catching many other fish in Sea of Thieves. Unlike Regional species located across large swaths of the map, each Islehopper can only be found within the title cards of specific Large Islands. That means you’ll have to journey to at least four distinct islands if you want to catch all five Islehoppers (the Raven can be found at any Large Island). Fortunately, Islehoppers require no bait to catch, meaning you won’t have to waste time digging for Earthworms or Leeches. This also means the pool of potential fish you can catch will be limited to Splashtails and the Islehopper that you’re going for.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO