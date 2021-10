In response to some community requests, World of Warcraft Community Manager Kaivax confirmed that Blizzard is working to bring some new character transfer bundle options. Since World of Warcraft has been live for a couple of decades now, there are many reasons why someone might want to transfer characters from one realm to another. Maybe your old guild disappeared. Maybe you leveled and geared up and want a good PvP server to flex on. Regardless of when you started playing, it may be time for a change without losing all of your work and progress.

