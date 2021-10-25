CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Brandi Carlile Makes SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut

By Michael Major - BroadwayWorld
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandi Carlile made her debut as the musical guest...

102.3 The Bull

Brandi Carlile Plans 2022 Beyond These Silent Days Tour

Brandi Carlile has announced tour plans for 2022. The singer-songwriter will hit the road for her Beyond These Silent Days Tour in June. After teasing the news with commercials during Saturday Night Live on Saturday night (Oct. 23), during which Carlile made her first-ever appearance as the late-night sketch comedy television show's musical guest, Carlile announced her Beyond These Silent Days Tour on Monday (Oct. 25). The trek takes its name from her newest album, In These Silent Days, which arrived on Oct. 1.
Page Six

Brandi Carlile joins Stand Up for Heroes 2021 benefit

This year’s Stand Up for Heroes benefit is getting even more musical. Brandi Carlile has been added to the lineup for the annual philanthropic event, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The “Right on Time” singer will join headliner Bruce Springsteen at the show, which will take place at New York City’s Alice Tully Hall on Nov. 8.
Billboard

Brandi Carlile On Her Love for 'Ted Lasso' & Starting her Second Book Ahead of 'SNL' Debut

“I just feel like he is my people. I couldn't be more happy to be on there with him,” Carlile tells Billboard, adding that she’s seen every Ted Lasso episode “at least once.” “It’s a spectacular character and a really special show. I think it really happened at the right time when people needed it—they needed to feel good about something. And my wife is British, so she's been really homesick with all the travel restrictions and everything she got to do to this tour de London, through Ted Lasso.”
xpn.org

Watch Brandi Carlile bring ‘In These Silent Days’ to SNL

Singer-songwriter and XPN favorite Brandi Carlile was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Backed as always by Tim Hanseroth on guitar, Phil Hanseroth on bass, and drummer Chris Powell, Carlile opened with “Broken Horses,” a vibrant rocker from her new album Right On Time, and for her second song, she laid on the drama (and worked her impressive vocal chops) for a soaring performance of the album’s lead single “Right On Time.”
SFGate

'SNL': Watch Brandi Carlile's Gale-Force Debut

For her first-ever performance on Saturday Night Live, country singer Brandi Carlile launched right into her defiant heartland jam, “Broken Horses,” wearing a gleaming Elvis-inspired gold lamé suit. But for all the glam, the energy of the music was straight barroom rock and roll. Carlile wielded her burnished guitar like she was steering a colt, her streaky brown hair hanging loosely around her face.
brooklynvegan.com

Brandi Carlile announces 2022 US tour

Brandi Carlile's new album, In These Silent Days, came out earlier this month, and she's just announced a new tour supporting it. The "Beyond These Silent Days" tour runs through summer and fall 2022, with dates in Los Angeles (June 24 at Greek Theatre, with Lucius), Nashville, St. Paul, Chicago, Columbia, Boston, and NYC (October 22 at Madison Square Garden, with Brittany Howard). Ani DiFranco, Celisse, Indigo Girls, Lake Street Dive, Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell also each open select dates, and tickets go on sale Friday 10/29 at 10 AM local time. See all dates below.
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Brandi Carlile play ‘SNL’ ++ “What Up With That?” & more

Brandi Carlile was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, playing two songs from her brand new album In These Silent Days, "Broken Horses" and "Right on Time." Watch video of that below. Former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis was this week's host and he revived a couple...
soundslikenashville.com

Brandi Carlile Lights Up ‘SNL’ Stage During Double Performance

Live from New York, it’s Brandi Carlile catching the attention of millions of viewers as the singer-songwriter shined brightly during her appearance on Saturday Night Live (October 23). Carlile earned the coveted honor to perform on the hit sketch comedy show alongside host and former SNL player Jason Sudeikis. She...
Rolling Stone

Brandi Carlile to Captivate Crowds With Run Supporting ‘In These Silent Days’

Brandi Carlile made her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend with explosive performances of “Broken Horses” and “Right on Time” that earned extended applause from the studio audience. Carlile will take that captivating stage presence on the road in 2022 with the headlining Beyond These Silent Days Tour, which gets underway next summer. Named for Carlile’s new album In These Silent Days, the tour picks up June 11th at the famed Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, followed by stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, and St. Paul. Carlile will play back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on July 8th and 9th, then do...
9NEWS

Brandi Carlile books Red Rocks performances after 'SNL' performance

MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile is returning to Colorado to play two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Lucius and Allison Russell will open Friday's concert while The Indigo Girls and Allison Russell join Saturday's performance. Carlile has announced new tour dates following her debut as...
JamBase

Watch Brandi Carlile & Lucius Perform On ‘Ellen’

Brandi Carlile served as the musical guest on today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Carlile and her band were joined by Lucius vocalists Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig for a performance of “You And Me On The Rock.”. “You And Me On The Rock” is featured on Brandi’s recently...
channelguidemag.com

Saturday, Oct. 23: Jason Sudeikis Hosts ‘SNL’ With Musical Guest Brandi Carlile

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Saturday Night Live: “Jason Sudeikis/Brandi Carlile”. Former SNL cast member and current Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis returns to his old stomping grounds to host for the first time. Also making her SNL debut, as musical guest, is Brandi Carlile, whose new album, In These Silent Days, was released Oct. 1. Tonight’s episode is the final one that will be livestreamed on Peacock.
gratefulweb.com

Brandi Carlile debuts “You And Me On The Rock” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile returns to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” today to debut her new song, “You And Me On The Rock” with special guests Lucius. Watch/share HERE. The performance adds to a monumental past few weeks for...
celebrityaccess.com

Brandi Carlile To Hit The Road In 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter and six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is lined up for the “Beyond These Silent Days Tour” in support of her latest studio album These Silent Days. The tour kicks officially at the Gorge Amphitheatre on George, Washington on June 11th with dates through the summer and...
