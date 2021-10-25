VIDEO: Brandi Carlile Makes SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut

Brandi Carlile's new album, In These Silent Days, came out earlier this month, and she's just announced a new tour supporting it. The "Beyond These Silent Days" tour runs through summer and fall 2022, with dates in Los Angeles (June 24 at Greek Theatre, with Lucius), Nashville, St. Paul, Chicago, Columbia, Boston, and NYC (October 22 at Madison Square Garden, with Brittany Howard). Ani DiFranco, Celisse, Indigo Girls, Lake Street Dive, Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell also each open select dates, and tickets go on sale Friday 10/29 at 10 AM local time. See all dates below.
Comments / 0