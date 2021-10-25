Local writer Suzanne Corbett nabs two travel awards

2021 Iron Range Spirit of Hospitality Award winners in nine categories were announced at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia October 24. Pictured (l. to r.) are Logan Murphy, Northern Divide Bar and Eatery, Bartender; Amanda Reed, Milestones Daycare, Leader; Randali Watson, Milestones Daycare, Role Model; Cassandra Massi, BoomTown Woodfire, Server; Abby Frechette, Giants Ridge, Retail; and Lillian Remington, Coffee on Main, Food Production. Not pictured: Tina Larson, Waschke Family Chrysler, Behind-the-Scenes; Carrie Moe, Hampton Inn Hibbing, Hotel; Lois Pajari, Cook’s Country Connection, Guest Relations. Photo by Herberg Photography, LLC.
