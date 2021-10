Get to know ab about Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream here. The preseason showed a balanced roster of both the teams and the fans couldn’t get more excited for the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks matchup to kick start the 75th edition in the finest fashion. The NBA preseason is over and the regular season is starting from 20th October 2021. The first match of the season will be between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets and bucks met in the preseason match where the nets won by 119-115.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO