DNR needs pine cones and is willing to pay for them

By Fox 9 Staff
fox9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - The State Forest Nursery is once again asking for help gathering evergreen cones to help with 2022 reforestation efforts. This year the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

West Central Tribune

Pine cones, pickers in short supply in Minnesota

DULUTH -- The severe drought of 2021, a late-spring freeze and fewer people heading into the woods to pick pine cones in recent years all have combined to create a seed shortage for Minnesota’s state forest nursery. The nursery, part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources forestry division, needs...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

The Minnesota State Forest Nursery Will Buy Pine Cones From You

The Minnesota State Forest Nursery is once again collecting cones and seeds for reforesting projects across the state. In a post shared to the Minnesota DNR Facebook page, The State Forest Nursery needs hundreds of additional bushels of black spruce, jack pine, and red pine cones within the next few months to meet the needs of the Spring 2022 planting season.
MINNESOTA STATE
