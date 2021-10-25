Girls Volleyball Spotlight | @VSnetwork_ District Championship Highlights & Postgame Interviews

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Congrats to the Lady Lions for repeating as district champs 2 years in a row. Charlotte Freeman put on a dominant performance claiming top individual female. Aubrey Davis 3rd, Hannah Grace Bryant 9th, Morgan Singletary 11th, Audrey Sipko 13th and Brooklyn Clark 14th all took home individual medals. In addition- Lacey Voiles, Sarah McLemore, Ginger Freeman, Audrey Sipko and Brooklyn Clark all ran personal best times. The boys ran well and grabbed a 3rd place podium spot. Carter Hutton 2nd, Aidan Rivers 8th, Carson Keyes 9th, and Brennan Clark 15th claimed individual medals. Collin Dyniewski, Gage Gerwick, Weston Gilliam, Luke Henson, Carter Hutton, Carson Keyes and Jarred Morgan all ran personal best times as well. Way to go Lions!
