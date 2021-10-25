CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Mall Shooting ‘Not My Boise’

By Kevin Miller
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The city of Boise, along with state and eventual federal law enforcement, continues to review the crime where two people were killed and four people injured at the Boise Townsquare Mall. You can read the latest news on the shootings here. The Boise Mayor and Boise Police Chief held...

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Rescue Mission Reopens Nampa Shelter

The Pandemic took away a lot of things in Idaho and across the country. In Nampa, Idaho, the Covid virus took away Nampa's homeless shelter due to staffing shortages. The Lighthouse Mission for men has been closed since the end of last year. It will be back in operation starting this Monday, reports the Boise Rescue Mission via a release.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

History Lesson: Why is it Called “Boise”?

Ah Boise, the great state of Idaho's Capitol city. The heart of the Treasure Valley. The most populated city in the gem state. Currently one of the most sought after moving destinations in the country. Boise is a special place. Compared to the nearby dry deserts of southern Idaho 'The City of Trees' is a welcome and stunning contrast.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Texting 911 Now Possible in Canyon County

What has been a technological capability in Ada County for some time now, is new and available in Canyon County. Residents in Canyon County can now TEXT 911 in the instance of an emergency. These days, everyone has a cell phone on them. If something happens, funny, serious, tragic or...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Towne Square Mall Announces Re-Opening Date After Tragic Shooting

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boise Police Department updated the public with details about a tragedy that has rattled the community. According to a press release, the police department has completed their preliminary investigation of the crime scene inside of Boise Towne Square Mall. During that investigation, they found 18 shell casings inside the mall. The press release included the most up to date timeline of how the events on Monday afternoon unfolded and some updated information about those who were killed or injured during the incident.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Mall Shooting: Highlights Importance of Supporting Police

The last few years have been a challenge for those who've chosen the profession of law enforcement. The Covid Pandemic presented unprecedented challenges to police officers and first responders. Let's now forget the summer of protest in big cities like Portland and Seattle that saw law enforcement attacked for keeping...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Struggles to Cope With Aftermath Of Mass Shooting at Towne Square Mall

"Things like this don't happen here." When writing articles for our website, I try to take my feelings out of things. Today, I can't do that. Consider this an open letter to anyone struggling to put into words how they're feeling after a mass shooting that left two people dead and five injured at the mall. We're not going to call it Boise Towne Square Mall, because that's not how any of us actually talk about it here. It's just the mall. It's our mall. Boise's only indoor shopping mall. And something unthinkable happened there.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Top 5 Safest Places to Trick-Or-Treat in Boise

With the recent shooting at the Boise Mall, every citizen in the Cache Valley has been uneasy. Our safe city has been shaken by the recent news. So, we are going to highlight some of the safest areas in Boise to take your kids trick-or-treating this Halloween to put your mind at peace.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

How Do Idaho Dudes Refer To Their Bros?

How do Idahobros refer to their friends? My "buddy", "pal", "fella", "dude"? We found some research that gets to the bottom of it. "A buddy of mine" seems like something you'd hear pretty regularly, right? "This dude I went to high school with" maybe even more. "Hey pal" seems like you're a fifty year-old guy who is about to go off on a youngster for not respecting your lawn as he walks by. Well, according to the "dude map", Idaho bros refer to their male friends as "pal" more than anything else! Not sure I entirely believe this, but that's what a graphic of counties says so we have to roll with that. Second to that, in Idaho would be "buddy", but all of these words have areas where they're super common.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boise Airport#Crime Stoppers#The Mall#Defund The Police#The Boise Townsquare Mall#Boise Police Chief#The Boise Police Officers
107.9 LITE FM

Come January, This Idaho Town Won’t Have Any Banks

It's a digital world, but it's still nice to be able to walk into a bank branch from time to time if you need it. Come January, this Idaho town won't have one. It's crazy to think that it wasn't that many years ago that you'd write a check for your rent, or to pay your bills. I remember being a kid and going to buy groceries at Albertson's and they had a little platform for my mom to use to write a check (wait, do those still exist?). Those days have mostly come and gone but at the very least, you can still head to the bank branch if you need to. But, for how long? In the town of Wallace, Idaho, not very...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Supreme Court To Hear Appeal From Boise Neighborhood Trying to Stop Developers

There is a battle going on in Boise. Developers from all over Boise, Idaho and the United States are trying to get in on the hot, bustling and quickly increasing Boise market. Population continues to boom in Idaho and specifically the Treasure Valley faster than almost anywhere else in the U.S. The real estate market is showing some signs of slowing down, but it is not slowing down developers.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho National Guard On Edge as Vax Mandate Nears

We have learned from multiple sources that all members of the Idaho National Guard must be vaccinated no later than the first week of December. The orders mean that soldiers who choose to take the Phizer or Moderna vaccine will have to take the first shot on October 28th to ensure that they'll take the second shot within the deadline imposed by the military.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Military Crisis Revealed

The Idaho National Guard, both Army and Air, are regarded as some of the top units in the country. We've seen them deploy to dangerous hot spots throughout the world when the nation needs their help. Now Idaho's military is at a crossroads due to the mandatory Covid order from the Biden Administration, which you can read about here.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Beware The Cigarette Thief on the Loose in Meridian

It is not uncommon to drive around any given neighborhood and find garage doors open with no person in sight. Just all of the junk and goodies you keep in your garage on full display for any and everyone. And that's usually no problem. I do it too, despite having some decently valuable belongings in full view. In fact, I never think twice about leaving it open if I'm going on a short excursion to the store. Something colleagues and friends have admitted to as well. But this week proved it may be time to keep that door closed.
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

These Are The 10 Cheapest Gas Stations In The Boise Area

Gas prices across the country have risen, while Boise's gas prices have fallen. Don't let that get you too excited. Our gas prices have fallen by mere pennies, while the National average has risen from $3.17 to $3.40 over the past 30 days. That probably means that gas prices will be going up here soon. Typically, Idaho is behind the National trend by 30-45 days. The reason isn't clear, but when I researched this subject at the height of the pandemic, it had to do with transportation costs. The fact that Boise isn't on the way to or from major cities, one of the reasons we like it here so much, is also the biggest reason prices are above average. Currently, the gas in Idaho is the eighth highest in the country, and Boise's average is around $3.79.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Researchers Say Boise is The 2nd LEAST Affordable Place to Live in North America

Just a few years ago, Boise, Idaho was ranked as one of the most affordable places to live in the United States. Word of this seemingly spread quickly - like almost too quickly. More people than ever began to move to Boise for all of its charm, appeal, and affordability. So many people have moved here in recent years that now it's to the point where Boise is one of the most LEAST affordable places to live in all of North America.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

“I Believe Boise is the Biggest Housing Bubble in America”

The value of homes in Boise and the surrounding markets has been indescribable? How does one define a market where a house has doubled in value in the last five years? Meteoric? Historic? A once in a lifetime valuation that we'll be talking about for the next hundred years? Is there any other housing market that could rival a hot stock or a cryptocurrency?
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy