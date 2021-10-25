CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slash Pile Burning Happening on Bridger-Teton National Forest

By SVI Staff
svinews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePinedale, October 25, 2021—Winter conditions are settling in over the Pinedale Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National, which means fuels crews will soon begin pile burning operations throughout the district. Fuels reduction programs, which involve mechanical or hand thinning projects, remove trees to reduce forest density and improve forest...

svinews.com

Related
kymkemp.com

Mendocino National Forest Prepares for Fall and Winter Prescribed Burning

Officials with Mendocino National Forest are preparing to implement prescribed burning at sites across the Forest through the fall and winter as conditions allow. Staff plan to conduct prescribed fire activities during the safest possible “burn windows” in the coming months. Numerous factors including wind, humidity, air quality, fuel moisture and availability of fire crew personnel must be met before crews may move forward with burning.
wyo4news.com

Forest Service slash pile burning to begin soon in the Pinedale area

Winter conditions are settling in over the Pinedale Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National, which means fuels crews will soon begin pile burning operations throughout the district. Fuels reduction programs, which involve mechanical or hand thinning projects, remove trees to reduce forest density and improve forest health. Hand piles result from crews using chainsaws to thin the forest and then piling the sawn unmarketable limbs, saplings, and brush.
PINEDALE, WY
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

National forest doing controlled burn on Phillips Ridge this week

The Bridger-Teton National Forest staff is burning slash piles on Phillips Ridge in the Teton Pass area today through Friday, Oct. 29. There is no need to report smoke from this area, which is visible throughout the valley, a forest service press release states. The forest service is burning the...
POLITICS
cowboystatedaily.com

Firefighters To Conduct Fuel Reduction Burns In Grand Teton National Park

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Firefighters will conduct a series of fuel reduction projects to prevent wildfires in Grand Teton National Park over the next few weeks, the National Park Service (NPS) announced this week. The projects will include thinning trees and removing low-hanging branches, dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jackson Hole Radio

Forest plans burns

Sufficient winter weather conditions now exist to allow fire personnel on the Bridger-Teton National Forest to begin annual slash-pile burning. During the summer months, crews have been stacking downed timber and brush into 10-foot-high tepee-like piles, waiting for ideal conditions to burn them. Pile-burning could begin as early as this week and last into November. The areas those burns are planned include locations on the Grays River District, the Kemmerer Ranger District, the Blackrock Ranger District, and numerous locations on the Jackson Ranger District Piles are typically a result of fuels reduction projects on the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Pile-burning removes undesirable fuels for long-term public safety, and is an important part of the Forest Service fire/fuels annual program of work. Forest-users and the public should be aware of and expect to see smoke throughout the upcoming months. The piles may be burned near communities, travel routes, and popular recreation areas, and the Forest may temporarily restrict access to an area while burning operations are underway.
SLASH
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Rocky Mountain National Park announces winter pile burning operations on both sides of park

Fire managers from Rocky Mountain National Park plan to take advantage of any upcoming wet or winter weather conditions to burn piles of slash generated from several fuels reduction projects and hazard tree removals. Slash from these projects has been cut and piled by park fire crews and contractors over the last two years and are now dry enough to burn.
ESTES PARK, CO
kvnutalk

Fire crews burning slash piles near Powder Mountain – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Residents in the southern part of Cache Valley may notice areas of smoke Monday, as fire crews clear dead timber in northern Weber County. The smoke will be coming from prescribed burns taking place near Powder Mountain Ski Resort in Eden. Cache County Fire Marshall Jason Winn said...
LOGAN, UT
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Controlled burn at Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest

CHEQUAMEGON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Crews with the U.S. Forest Service headed to the Riley Lake Wildlife Area Monday to burn about 209 acres of vegetation. They say it will improve the habitat for wildlife, especially sharp-tailed grouse. “Sharp-tailed grouse love that area between prairies and woodland, and we have about five populations left in Wisconsin and they’re all here in the North,” said wildlife biologist Ken Pemble.
POLITICS
Vail Daily

Eagle Valley fire crews will burn slash piles

Eagle Valley Wildland Fire, which has members from Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District and Gypsum Fire Protection District, in cooperation with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service, Eagle County, and the towns of Avon, Eagle and Minturn, will be burning slash piles in Eagle County throughout the 2021-22 winter season.
EAGLE, CO
witzamfm.com

National Forest Service to Conduct Controlled Burns in Four Southwest Indiana Counties

Bedford— The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct seasonal prescribed burning to maintain, restore or improve early successional habitat, maintain wetlands, restore and maintain unique barren ecosystems, regenerate oak and hickory tree species and improve soil health by naturally returning nutrients to the soil. Historical data shows that throughout history natural occurring fire played a vital and necessary role in sustaining the eastern deciduous forest ecosystem. Scientific research supports the use of prescribed burning to reintroduce low intensity fire to its natural role within the ecosystem. Prescribed burning also reduces fuel loading, thereby lowering the risk of catastrophic wildfire.
INDIANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Man Who Was Mauled By Grizzly Killed Bear, Game And Fish Kills Her Cubs

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who was mauled by a grizzly bear over the weekend near Cody actually killed the female grizzly that attacked him, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Tuesday. Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office’s communications division received a...
ANIMALS
