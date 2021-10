DURHAM, N.C.—Duke University field hockey senior Leah Crouse has been named to the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team for the 2021 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup. Crouse is one of 18 players selected for the upcoming tournament in Potchefstroom, South Africa December 5-16. Crouse was one of the 15 athletes selected to the World Cup roster who also participated in the Junior Pan American Championship this past August. She was instrumental in the United States capturing bronze, earning a penalty stroke during the shootout in the bronze medal match.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO