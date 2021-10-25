MLB Pitching Comparison

ATLANTA — Before the World Series arrived in Atlanta, the Braves announced that former president Donald Trump would attend Saturday night's Game 4. Saturday, just before 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump sent an email to his mailing list, which read, in full: "Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight. Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the great New York Yankees, for the invite. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!"
Comments / 0