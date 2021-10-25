Section of Mason City road closed by water main repair

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. "With additional...
Alec Baldwin told paparazzi on Saturday that he is not allowed to reveal any details about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his most recent film "Rust," because the investigation into the incident is ongoing, a video posted on TMZ shows. "I've been ordered by...
A shooting at a California council member’s home on Saturday left one person dead and three others injured. Gilroy Police Department said the shooting occurred at city council member Rebeca Armendariz’s home, NBC News reported. The identities of those killed and injured were not revealed. Two of the latter sustained...
WASHINGTON/ROME — The United States and European Union have agreed to end a dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, removing an irritant in transatlantic relations and averting a spike in E.U. retaliatory tariffs, U.S. officials said on Saturday. Commerce Secretary Gina...
ATLANTA (AP) — This Atlanta Braves team couldn't have picked a more fitting way to move to the brink of a World Series championship. A pitcher who spent most of the year in the minors kept 'em in it. A slugger who came in a flurry of trades won it...
The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.
PHOENIX (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children and presents the best way to get past the inconveniences brought by the pandemic, Arizona doctors said as they look to reassure parents ahead of anticipated approval by the federal government. While most children who contract COVID-19 get only minor...
Leaders of the world’s largest economies are endorsing the establishment of a global minimum tax at the opening of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Rome on Saturday. The global minimum tax seeks to block corporations from moving jobs or profits overseas in order to avoid paying taxes. President Biden and his administration pushed the agreement over the finish line in the last several months.
