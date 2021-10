The 4th annual Manhattan Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held Saturday with nearly 600 people gathering at City Park to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s and dementia. Chairman of the Manhattan Walk to End Alzheimer’s, KelLee Parr, said that he enjoys seeing members of the community jump on board to participate in this event every year, to support the many patients and caregivers who are affected by Alzheimer’s.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO