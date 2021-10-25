CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oriental Interest 4QFY21 revenue and profit down q-o-q

By Justin Lim
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Oriental Interest Bhd posted a net profit of RM6.58 million on the back of revenue of RM60.74 million for the fourth quarter ended Aug 31, 2021 (4QFY21). In a bourse filing, the group said its 4QFY21 results were driven largely by the property development segment...

