By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Pittsburgh, men and women who served our country were showing off their art skills today at the inaugural Military Arts Festival. Created by veteran’s service organization CIVEASE, the festival showed off over a dozen artists who are connected to the military. “As a veteran myself, a lot of us have difficulty transitioning out,” Anthony Stough, founder of CIVEASE, said. “So we wanted to celebrate something that not a lot of people see within veterans. We wanted to showcase a lot of the creativity.” All of the proceeds will go toward career development and other programs for veterans and their families.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO