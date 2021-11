Leigh Centurions have confirmed that Luis Roberts becomes the latest addition to the playing squad ahead of the 2022 Betfred Championship season. Roberts, 19, is a former Leigh Centurions season ticket holder who stood on the North Stand with his family. He made his Super League debut on the wing for Salford Red Devils in September 2020, impressing in a 20-18 win over Warrington Wolves and in 2021 he scored 10 tries in 18 games for Swinton Lions in the Championship.

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO