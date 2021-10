The tri-partisan Legislative Apportionment Board voted this month to recommend a new map for legislative seats, which is required every 10 years following the census, eliminating the use of multi-member House districts. The new map, should it ultimately be adopted, consists of 150 single-seat districts, so every Vermonter will be represented by one and only one House member. This is a terrific step for a number of reasons, such as better accountability to voters, less expensive political campaigns and greater overall equity, but a big one is this is a step towards erasing elements of historic, systemic racism in our election systems.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO