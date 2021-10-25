At least 2 people killed, 4 others injured in shooting at Idaho mall

Three people were killed and a fourth was injured when an Amtrak passenger train crashed into a vehicle early Saturday morning, authorities in South Carolina said. The collision happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the Remount Road Crossing in North Charleston. Police and firefighters found a vehicle "off the roadway with heavy damage" and a stopped Amtrak train, according to a North Charleston Fire Department press release.

