IMFINZI Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improved Overall Survival in 1st-Line Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer in TOPAZ-1 Phase III Trial at Interim Analysis

 8 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Positive high-level results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial showed IMFINZI® (durvalumab), in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC). At a predefined...

Related
biospace.com

AstraZeneca Announces Potential Breakthrough in Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

AstraZeneca may have created the first treatment that can significantly boost the overall survival (OS) rate in patients diagnosed with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC). This is after the company today shared positive results from its TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial on Imfinzi (durvalumab) in increasing the chances for survival in BTC patients when it is combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy regimens. The trial evaluated outcomes in 685 patients diagnosed with unresectable advanced or metastatic BTC, including extra- and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and gallbladder cancer (excluding ampullary carcinoma).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adding Eryaspase to Chemotherapy Show No OS Benefit in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Topline results show that the addition of eryaspase to chemotherapy does not prolong survival in the general advanced pancreatic cancer population, but there may be benefit for those treated with irinotecan. Second-line treatment with erythrocyte-encapsulated asparaginase (eryaspase) combined with chemotherapy did not prolong overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone...
CANCER
biospace.com

Novartis Sees Glimmer of Hope in Phase III Lung Cancer Failure

Novartis announced the CANOPY-1 Phase III trial of canakinumab failed to meet its primary endpoints when combined with Merck’s checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus platinum-based doublet chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Specifically, the trial did not meet the primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS)...
CANCER
AstraZeneca biliary cancer drug hits Phase 3 trial endpoint

AstraZeneca said its Imfinzi drug “significantly” improved overall survival in biliary tract cancer when combined with chemotherapy, according to phase 3 trial results. The company on Monday said the trial revealed Imfinzi “demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC)”.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Canakinumab With Pembrolizumab Shows No Significant Survival Benefit for Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC

The phase CANOPY-1 study has missed its co primary end points, but signals observed in a non–small cell lung cancer subgroup warrant further investigation. The investigational combination of canakinumab plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) did not achieve a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous and squamous non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) compared with placebo, missing the coprimary end points of the phase 3 CANOPY-1 clinical trial, according to a press release issued by Novartis.1.
CANCER
healio.com

Phase 3 trial of regimen for metastatic colorectal cancer misses primary endpoint

A phase 3 trial designed to assess trifluridine and tipiracil plus bevacizumab as first-line treatment for certain patients with advanced colorectal cancer missed its primary endpoint. Trifluridine and tipiracil (Lonsurf, Taiho Oncology) is an oral agent that utilizes a dual mechanism of action to maintain clinical activity. Trifluridine, an antineoplastic...
CANCER
The Associated Press

Kiromic BioPharma, Now Clinical Stage, Reports Significant Progression Free Survival Benefit in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patient Treated with KiroVax/BSK01, Company’s Phase 1 Cell Therapy Cancer Vaccine Candidate for Solid Tumors

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2021-- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP)(“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND ® artificial intelligence (AI) platform to discover and develop cell and gene therapies with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology and other diseases, today announces the results of a published pilot Phase 1 clinical trial that showed KiroVax/BSK01, Kiromic’s cell therapy cancer vaccine candidate, in combination with chemotherapy, demonstrated a significant progression free survival (PFS) benefit in one of the patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer who participated in the trial.
CANCER
Cancer
tamhsc.edu

Surgical removal of bladder cancer yields no improvements for survival, study finds

Bladder cancer is one of the 10 most common cancers in the world and the United States, with urothelial carcinoma (UC) being the most commonly diagnosed form. Also known as transitional cell carcinoma, UC originates in the cells lining the interior of the bladder. Approximately 5 percent of new cases of UC are metastatic (mUC) and can spread to other areas of the body.
aithority.com

ERYTECH Announces Results From TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial Of Eryaspase In Patients With Second-line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

ERYTECH Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of Eryaspase in Patients with Second-line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer. ERYTECH Pharma a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, announced top-line results from its Phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 clinical trial evaluating eryaspase as second-line treatment in 512 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).
CANCER
biospace.com

Ocugen Hopes to Launch Phase III Trial of Covaxin in U.S.

Malvern, Pa.-based Ocugen has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run a Phase III trial of India’s BBV152 (Covaxin), a vaccine against COVID-19. Part of the trial’s goal is to determine if the vaccine’s immune response in a completed Phase III...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Personalized Cancer Therapy Market: Rise in the Prevalence of Cancer to Drive the Market

Personalized therapy is related to the genetic makeup of a person. It helps doctors to understand how a tumor grows in a particular patient to identify effective screening, control, and treatment methods. : Doctors are engaged in developing novel treatments with fewer side effects as compared to the traditional treatments. Doctors perform various genetic tests on cancer cells and on normal cells, to develop new customized treatment according to the patient’s needs.
CANCER
Phramalive.com

Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ Cancer Metabolism Drug Fails Phase III Assessment

Thursday morning provided a chilly announcement from Cranbury, New Jersey, as Rafael Pharmaceuticals reported disappointing results from two Phase III clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of cancer metabolism drug CPI-613® (devimistat) when combined with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) as a first-line therapy. In the first of the two studies,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

MDimune pens FAF1 mRNA cancer drug deal with Kainos Medicine

MDimune Inc. and Kainos Medicine, Inc., has inked a collaboration pact and possible licensing deal with MDimune Inc. for disruptive cancer therapy development based on cell-derived vesicles (CDVs) like extracellular vesicles (EVs) loaded with Fas-associated Factor 1 (FAF1) expressing mRNA or protein. MDimune’s BioDrone® Platform is based on proprietary technology...
CANCER
biospace.com

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Demand Up by 8.2% as Research Initiatives Burgeons for Technological Advancements Worldwide: Fact.MR

Two-Fold Growth Likely for Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market through 2031: Fact.MR. The liver cancer diagnostics market study published by Fact.MR offers a bird’s eye view on the major trends expected to shape future growth prospects. The report incorporates detailed analyses of the prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies and segments.
CANCER
biospace.com

Latest Advances in Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Pushing Uptake by 2x through 2031: Fact.MR

Immunohistochemistry Test Emerges as Top Choice for Renal Cell Carcinoma Diagnosis in Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market: Fact.MR. The kidney cancer diagnostics market survey offers compelling insights into key factors impacting growth strategies across key segments including test, indication, and end-user. It also highlights strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales in kidney cancer diagnostics market.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Therapy for Mesothelioma and Metastatic Cancer Enters Phase 1 Trial

Linked to occupational asbestos exposure, malignant mesothelioma (MM) is an aggressive cancer arising primarily from the outer lining of the lungs with a dismal five-year survival rate of only five to 10 percent. Since 2004, only two therapies have been approved for the treatment of MM, which affects about 3,000 people a year in the United States.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Extended-Field RT Boosts Survival in Locally Advanced Cervical Cancer

CHICAGO -- Prophylactic extended-field irradiation (EFI) for locally advanced cervical cancer significantly improved overall survival (OS), disease-free survival (DFS), and extrapelvic disease control, a retrospective study from China showed. Overall, the analysis showed no difference in 5-year outcomes as compared with standard pelvic irradiation. After adjustment for imbalances in baseline...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Survival Unaffected From Addition of Ramucirumab or Merestinib to Standard First-Line Chemotherapy for Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancer

Patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer who received either ramucirumab or merestinib in addition to standard first-line cisplatin and gemcitabine did not experience further survival benefit, although safety remained tolerable. The addition of ramucirumab (Cyramza) or merestinib to standard of care cisplatin and gemcitabine in the first-line...
CANCER

