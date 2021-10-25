IMFINZI Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improved Overall Survival in 1st-Line Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer in TOPAZ-1 Phase III Trial at Interim Analysis
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Positive high-level results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial showed IMFINZI® (durvalumab), in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC). At a predefined...www.biospace.com
