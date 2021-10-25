IMFINZI Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improved Overall Survival in 1st-Line Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer in TOPAZ-1 Phase III Trial at Interim Analysis

AstraZeneca may have created the first treatment that can significantly boost the overall survival (OS) rate in patients diagnosed with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC). This is after the company today shared positive results from its TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial on Imfinzi (durvalumab) in increasing the chances for survival in BTC patients when it is combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy regimens. The trial evaluated outcomes in 685 patients diagnosed with unresectable advanced or metastatic BTC, including extra- and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and gallbladder cancer (excluding ampullary carcinoma).

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO