Nearly 600 people died due to extreme heat this past summer, the BC Coroners Service reported Monday (Nov. 1). The coroners service said that 595 people died between June 18 and Aug. 12, with the largest number of heat deaths – 526, or 88 per cent – occurring between June 25 and July 1. The deadliest days took place on June 29 with 231 deaths and June 28 with 131.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO