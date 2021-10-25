Breaking News: Fingers, Boards, and Zeb Powell in the New SPOTHEADS 2

Who is the best filmer/athlete? Well, it's probably Gimbal God, but Russell Chai and Marcus Skin aren't bad!. It has been a minute since our last In Focus, but you know what, we have been busy making print mags. Russell Chai’s interview has been done for some time, just burning a hole in our hard drives, so we figured we should finally drop it. Filming Mark McMorris and the Burton crew for the past few seasons, hitting up Russell is an easy way for videographers and photographers to cheat while covering contests or at a park shoot; he always has a great angle, something funny to say, and the best riders in the world will put up big tricks in front of him because they know he won’t blow the shot. A first generation Canadian by way of Malaysian Chinese parents, Chai grew up in the Whistler scene, and has now spent time in scenes all over the world working with McMorris to keep the online edits flowing. Since calling him up for this interview a few weeks ago, we have seen him working in SoCal, Hawaii, El Salvador, and now Saas-Fee. He is a pretty busy guy to track down! Oh, AND HE RIPS. Enjoy a quick convo with Russell below. – Mark Clavin.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO