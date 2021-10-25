SFPD Daily Briefing 10/25/21: Man stabbed by a woman who stole his iPod; Several shots fired at two unsuspecting victims; Man in stolen vehicle crashes after eluding police; School gun threat was found to be a misunderstanding; Bus bench lovers busted mid-act
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police were kept busy over the weekend with several calls. Here are the biggest stories from Monday’s Police Briefing. Authorities in Sioux Falls are looking for a woman who stabbed a man in the back over the weekend. The incident occurred early...kelofm.com
Comments / 0