CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Cosmo's Magic Theatre - Part 2

FOX21News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents hold counter protest at Chinook Trail Middle School. FOX21 Morning News at 8 FREE LEGAL RESOURCE DAY 1026. A calming housing market provides opportunity for...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchanews.com

“Wizard of Oz” coming to Steben’s Childrens Theatre

Director Tom Ballmer of the Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City joined the morning show to talk about the performances of Wizard of Oz. Tickets are still available. To purchase tickets or to learn more about Stebens Children’s Theatre, go to their official website.
MASON CITY, IA
thequakercampus.org

Midsummer Ends Theatre’s Midbummer Year

This article is also available in print: the Quaker Campus Issue 19, Volume 4, dated Oct. 14. William Shakespeare’s plays are no strangers to adaptations, and, if we have learned anything the past year and a half, adapting is synonymous with life right now. True to theater’s “the show must go on,” Whittier College’s Department of Theatre, Film, and Communication Arts put on a radio play of Midsummer Night’s Dream as their first show since COVID-19. While this show is not in person, it “runs” (is available through Eventbrite) from Oct. 7 to 17. Tickets for the show are free (but, of course, the Department appreciates any donations) and once they are “purchased,” you will receive a Vimeo link with a password to listen to the play. This link will remain accessible until the night of Sunday, Oct. 17.
WHITTIER, CA
austinfamily.com

Pollyanna Theatre Company’s Fall Season

Popular children’s theater company Pollyanna will continue to bring theater arts to children this fall by offering a variety of virtual and in-person performances for ages 3-12. “We want to make theater as safe and accessible as possible for our young audiences, whether that’s a child on Zoom, a classroom of second graders or a room full of eager six-year-olds in an actual theater,” says Judy Matetzschk-Campbell, Pollyanna’s founder and artistic director. “Our upcoming season is designed for flexibility in a rapidly changing environment.”
PERFORMING ARTS
sarabozich.com

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland at Gamut Theatre | GIVEAWAY

Gamut Theatre presents Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass Nov. 6-28. Enter to win a pair of tickets & drinks!. Curiouser and couriouser! Gamut Theatre Group’s signature fall performance revisits this timeless classic. Alice’s Adventures is written by Sean Adams, directed by Melissa Nicholson, and based on the books by Lewis Carroll.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmo#Home Buyers#Tree#Housing Market#Venetucci Farm
yoursun.com

Venice Theatre announces Pinky's Players

VENICE — Venice Theatre recently announced a new outreach program called Pinky’s Players. The new program will give adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities the experience of performing. Pinky’s Players was named after Yvonne Pinkerton who died in December. The program was created as part of her legacy since she...
THEATER & DANCE
hourdetroit.com

DTE Energy Music Theatre to Welcome Back Magic of Lights Drive-Thru Show

After Magic of Lights’ success at DTE Energy Music Theatre last year — more than 250,000 guests attended the attraction during its 2020-21 run —, the dazzling drive-thru light show is coming back to the Clarkston venue for another season of holiday cheer. Created using LED technology and digital animations,...
CLARKSTON, MI
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Constellation Theatre’s ‘Mysticism & Music’ goes nowhere

Mysticism & Music, currently playing at Constellation Theatre Company, is a show that does not work. Despite the undeniably engaging music by the composing team of Chao Tian (an intensely focused Chinese dulcimer player) and Tom Teasley (a world-class percussionist) and despite the dogged enthusiasm of the delightfully attractive and youthful cast, the production does not work.
THEATER & DANCE
moabsunnews.com

Cosmo’s Corner: Getting spooky at the library

Hello friends, it’s Cosmo the library cat. I’ve noticed how you humans like to celebrate a holiday called Halloween. Clearly, I love any excuse to dress up in a good costume, but I’m puzzled by trick or treating for candy: don’t you think fish-flavored snacks would taste a lot better? Anyway, Grand County Public Library has plenty of books and movies to get you in the mood for Halloween. We have lots of not-too-scary Halloween movies and books for children and don’t forget to ask for our Halloween-themed Take and Make Bags full of coloring pages, crafts, and STEAM activities. For tweens and teens, there are Boo’Tober Luminary Take and Make Bags. Grown-ups looking for a scary book or movie can check out our Halloween display by the front desk (but don’t come meowing to me when you get nightmares)! Also, the library will be at the Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Swanny Park from 2 to 5 p.m. If you’re there, be sure to stop by our spot for treats. Last but not least, remember that even though black cats are a symbol of Halloween, they’re just as sweet as any other cat. If one happens to cross your path, don’t be scared. Just say hello. It might be me!
GRAND COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
East Tennessean

Local theatre performs take on Disney’s ‘Descendants’

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre is proud to present “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” Thursday-Saturday through Oct. 31st, 2021. The production is based off of the popular series by Disney, which featured many of our favorite childhood villains learning how to be “good guys”. The first movie in the series aired in the summer of 2015.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Student directors experience the magic of theatre from a different perspective

Regular attendees of theater performances know that when the curtain goes up, the magic happens. Those behind that curtain know, however, that a lot of work goes into making that magic happen. At North Branch High School, that work is in the hands of two seniors who are directing this year’s fall play - a play about, interestingly enough, magic.
PERFORMING ARTS
FOX21News.com

You can see all this “Nunsense” for yourself on November 5th

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Things got funky in the Loving Living Local studios with the Funky Little Theater Company. Catch all the “Nunsense” at the Westside Community Center November 5th...
THEATER & DANCE
Santa Barbara Independent

SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre Is Back

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Riviera Theatre has returned to regularly scheduled screenings as of October 15. The first film to play on a regular basis at the theater since the pandemic shutdown is the new Todd Haynes documentary, The Velvet Underground, which shows through Saturday, October 23. Next up will be Bergman Island, along with a pair of Film Society screenings on Sunday, October 24 — The Sparks Brothers documentary and Last Night in Soho. For the full schedule, visit sbiffriviera.com.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
unewsonline.com

University Theatre’s Season Opens with “This Is Our Youth”

Kenneth Lonergan’s classic work This Is Our Youth was the opening production of the Saint Louis University Theatre & Dance Season and ran from Oct. 1-10. Director Tom Martin said he is optimistic the show was a hit. “It’s got three incredibly wonderful roles and a compelling story that I...
THEATER & DANCE
Watauga Democrat

It’s showtime at App Theatre with 'Beetlejuice'

BOONE — Halloween celebrations begin a bit early at the App with the Oct. 28 screening of “Beetlejuice,” the 1988 Academy Award-winning film directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, Alex Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Winona Rider. Theatre seating is reserved and showtime is 7 p.m. Considered one of...
BOONE, NC
The Conversation U.S.

What's behind the magic of live music?

For months, fans were relegated to watching their favorite singers and musicians over Zoom or via webcasts. Now, live shows – from festivals like Lollapalooza to Broadway musicals – are officially back. The songs that beamed into living rooms during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic may have featured an artist’s hits. But there’s just something magical about seeing music surrounded by other people. Some fans reported being so moved by their first live shows in nearly two years that they wept with joy. As a music theorist, I’ve spent my career trying to figure out just what that “magic” is. And...
MUSIC
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Scharf’s Schorts’ at Spotlighters

Add another Baltimore stage to the growing list of “post-COVID” re-openings. The pandemic is not yet over, of course, but thanks to thorough precautions and a brand new HVAC system, Spotlighters is back with a season of in-person theater. Their first offering is a yummy buffet of short pieces by crowd favorite, Mark Scharf, called “Scharf’s Schorts” [sic]. It features eight plays, two directors, seven actors, and a really interesting palette of contrasting yet connected themes.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX21News.com

Celebrate the holidays with Whirlyball!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Who’s ready to have some real fun with the whole family?. You can do just that with a Whirlyball spectacular. For more information, click here: www.whirlyball.com.
CELEBRATIONS
FOX 21 Online

‘The Amazing Kreskin’ Coming to Duluth’s West Theatre

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re into mind-blowing entertainment, you’ll want to head to the West Theatre in Duluth Wednesday, Oct. 27. First rising to fame back in the 1970s, the Amazing Kreskin is still going strong, performing across the world at the age of 83. Kreskin is making a stop...
DULUTH, MN
moabsunnews.com

Cosmo’s Corner: Let’s get creative

Well hello there! It’s me again: Cosmo the Library Cat with a hot tip for bored teens and tweens! When I get bored, I just take a nap or knock something off a table to amuse myself watching the humans scramble for it, but I do not advise this course of action for you. (Well, naps are always a good idea!) Sometimes, you just need something creative to do with your paws. Ahem, I mean hands. Fortunately, Grand County Public Library Teen/Tween Librarian Christina has been putting together super cool Take and Make Bags for older kids. In November, she’s putting together two different kits: Starting on Nov. 8, you can come to Grand County Public Library and pick up Fall Friendship Crafts: Beads and Things to make friendship pins and bracelets. Two weeks later, starting on Nov. 22, you can get a Sticker Down and Chill: Sticker-by-Numbers Mosaic Kit. Christina will continue to have awesome new Take and Makes available every month, but they’re very popular and often disappear quickly, so don’t wait too long to pick yours up! See you in the library, friends!
GRAND COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy