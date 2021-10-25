Cosmo's Magic Theatre - Part 2

Hello friends, it’s Cosmo the library cat. I’ve noticed how you humans like to celebrate a holiday called Halloween. Clearly, I love any excuse to dress up in a good costume, but I’m puzzled by trick or treating for candy: don’t you think fish-flavored snacks would taste a lot better? Anyway, Grand County Public Library has plenty of books and movies to get you in the mood for Halloween. We have lots of not-too-scary Halloween movies and books for children and don’t forget to ask for our Halloween-themed Take and Make Bags full of coloring pages, crafts, and STEAM activities. For tweens and teens, there are Boo’Tober Luminary Take and Make Bags. Grown-ups looking for a scary book or movie can check out our Halloween display by the front desk (but don’t come meowing to me when you get nightmares)! Also, the library will be at the Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Swanny Park from 2 to 5 p.m. If you’re there, be sure to stop by our spot for treats. Last but not least, remember that even though black cats are a symbol of Halloween, they’re just as sweet as any other cat. If one happens to cross your path, don’t be scared. Just say hello. It might be me!

