I have not held a political office prior to running for trustee, but was employed by the township for over 30 years in the fire department prior to my retirement. I was born and raised here, I’m a graduate from Champion High School. I know the inter workings of the township, and feel I can better help and serve the residents with the issues and concerns that they have. Once I set a goal I follow through on it. I take pride in my community.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO