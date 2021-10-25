CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

ECU ROUNDUP:

By The Daily Reflector
Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

A pair of goals in the final 22 minutes helped the East Carolina soccer team stun No. 23 Memphis 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Johnson Stadium. Annabelle Abbott scored in the 67th minute and Haley McWhirter headed home the game winner for ECU in the 87th. East Carolina finished...

www.reflector.com

The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss getting called out for blatantly faking injury

The Ole Miss defense has developed a reputation this year for faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses. That certainly seemed to be in play again on Saturday night against Auburn. As you can see below, Ole Miss defender KD Hill suffered a gruesome injury against the Tigers. … Just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#East Carolina#Race#Tulane#American#Tigers#Ucf
247Sports

What Mike Houston said after ECU's overtime loss at Houston

HOUSTON — East Carolina head coach Mike Houston addressed the media following the 31-24 loss at Houston. Here’s what he had to say. “It’s just really, really tough. After the day everyone has had, for the kids to go out on that field and put that type of performance, to come back after some critical mistakes in the first half, it’s tough. We had a kickoff return for a touchdown, had two turnovers that gave Houston a very, very short field. You give up 130 yards of offense in the first half and you’re down 24-10. You knew you outplayed them in the first half, it was just the turnover and the special teams play right there. You just talked at halftime that you’re still in it. If you correct those mistakes, I told the team you’re going to look up, we’ll be in the fourth quarter and we’ll have the lead. The kids hung in there and got it to the fourth quarter, got a score, got a turnover, and got another score. We had a chance to win it in regulation, and that’s what I thought was going to happen. It’s almost unbelievable the turn of events the last couple of minutes with overtime and the tail end of the fourth.”
HOUSTON, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dan Mullen said about Georgia following Florida's loss to Bulldogs

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators are reeling after yet another loss. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs hammered the Gators 34-7 Saturday in Jacksonville. It feels like Georgia is leaving Florida in the dust, as the 2 programs appear on different trajectories. Georgia is headed for the College Football Playoff this year, while Florida and Mullen — currently 4-4 — will be continuing to fight for bowl eligibility.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Who is the female college football referee working Ohio State-Penn State game?

Amanda Sauer is the female college football referee that is working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The female college football referee working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes is Amanda Sauer.
NFL
The Ada News

ECU men's team pushes No. 18 Arkansas to the limit

FAYETTEVILLE – New East Central University men’s basketball head coach Maximillan “Max” Pendery nearly pulled off one of the biggest wins in school history, even though it was just an exhibition contest. Pendery’s Tigers pushed the University of Arkansas to the limit before the Razorbacks finally rallied in the closing...
ARKANSAS STATE
wdnonline.com

SWOSU soccer wins at ECU, 4-0

ADA — SWOSU soccer defeated East Central 4-0 on the road Thursday afternoon. SWOSU’s first goal came from Claire Torry, with Summer Bass assisting, making the score 1-0. SWOSU was ahead 1-0 at halftime. SWOSU scored a goal off an open goal when the East Central goalkeeper ran for the ball. It was deflected and Brenna McGuirk was there with the shot in the left corner, making the score 2-0…
ADA, OK
piratemedia1.com

ECU soccer to take on UCF at home

The East Carolina University (7-7-2, 2-2-2 American Athletic Conference) soccer team will return to Greenville, North Carolina, this week where they will face the University of Central Florida (6-5-1, 2-2-1 AAC) at 7 p.m. and fight to secure another conference win on Oct. 21. The end of the season quickly...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Opening odds released for ECU-Houston contest

East Carolina has opened as a double-digit underdog as it heads to Houston to open the second half of its season. The Cougars opened as 14-point favorites on Sunday, six days ahead of the game inside TDECU Stadium on the campus of Houston this coming Saturday. The over/under has been set at 62.5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
piratemedia1.com

ECU volleyball prepares to take on Tulane, Houston

East Carolina University volleyball (7-10, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) will play Tulane University (12-8, 5-3 AAC) on Oct. 22 and the University of Houston (16-4, 6-2 AAC) on Oct. 24 in Greenville, North Carolina, in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Pirate volleyball will play in its ninth conference game of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

ECU embracing the mentality it takes to win on the road

Winning college football games is difficult. Winning college football games on the road is even that much harder. But one area ECU has taken a step forward under head coach Mike Houston - among many others - is its play on the road. After winning just one combined road game in three years of the Scottie Montgomery era, Houston won two apiece his first and second years, and he’s looking to match or top that number again in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five areas ECU needs to improve the second half of the season

East Carolina’s football team has seen its open date come and go, and the Pirates are hoping they can open their second half of the season at Houston this coming weekend with a bang. Like their 3-3 record suggests, ECU has been good in some categories as a football team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salisbury Post

High school baseball: Chrismon ready for challenge of ECU

LANDIS — South Rowan senior and East Carolina baseball commit Nathan Chrismon knows what’s ahead of him, but he’s never backed down from a challenge. ECU has put together another banner recruiting class to go with the two that came before it. Last spring, the Pirates were good, winning a regional in Greenville before losing in a Super Regional at Vanderbilt. The Pirates have 25 players coming back from a 44-17 team.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
247Sports

What Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said about ECU

Dana Holgorsen once said schools “like East Carolina” were holding the big boys in college football back. Now that he’s coaching against the Pirates and is a head coach in the same league as ECU, the Houston coach was understandably a lot more complimentary of the program during his weekly press conference heading into Saturday’s matchup inside TDECU Stadium in Texas. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT) on ESPNU.
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Game Primer: ECU

Oct. 23, 2021 | 3 p.m. CT | TDECU Stadium | Houston, Texas. « Houston running back Alton McCaskill is second nationally among true freshmen in total touchdowns (9), rushing touchdowns (8) and scoring (54 points). His three rushing touchdowns at Tulsa on Oct. 1 matched a new program record for a freshman and marked the most for a freshman since Bryce Beall ran for as many on Oct. 18, 2008.
HOUSTON, TX
piratemedia1.com

ECU baseball’s recruitment class receives national rankings

East Carolina University’s baseball team added 17 players to its roster for the 2021-22 season and received two top-50 national rankings for the team's recruitment class. On Sept. 28, Collegiate Baseball ranked the Pirates' recruitment class No. 26 out of 50. In mid-September, ECU was listed in the Top 35 by Baseball America due to the 17 recruits they brought in for this upcoming season, according to ECUPirates. Teddy Cahil, who covers recruitment for Baseball America, was not surprised by the team's recruitment as they have been “strong” over the years.
MLB

