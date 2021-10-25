ECU ROUNDUP:

HOUSTON — East Carolina head coach Mike Houston addressed the media following the 31-24 loss at Houston. Here’s what he had to say. “It’s just really, really tough. After the day everyone has had, for the kids to go out on that field and put that type of performance, to come back after some critical mistakes in the first half, it’s tough. We had a kickoff return for a touchdown, had two turnovers that gave Houston a very, very short field. You give up 130 yards of offense in the first half and you’re down 24-10. You knew you outplayed them in the first half, it was just the turnover and the special teams play right there. You just talked at halftime that you’re still in it. If you correct those mistakes, I told the team you’re going to look up, we’ll be in the fourth quarter and we’ll have the lead. The kids hung in there and got it to the fourth quarter, got a score, got a turnover, and got another score. We had a chance to win it in regulation, and that’s what I thought was going to happen. It’s almost unbelievable the turn of events the last couple of minutes with overtime and the tail end of the fourth.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO