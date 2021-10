The Lake Zurich village board is set to vote Monday on whether to permit a marijuana dispensary at the former TGI Fridays restaurant on South Rand Road near Costco. The plan calls for the building at 676 S. Rand Road to be converted into a location of the new Bloc Cannabis Dispensary chain. Jon Loevy, a co-founder of Justice Cannabis Co., which will operate the dispensary, said he wants the Lake Zurich location to be a flagship for the Bloc chain.

LAKE ZURICH, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO