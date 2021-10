DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Planning to ring in the new year with some bubbly? Better stock up now. Bottles of everything from champagne to whiskey to tequila are flying off the shelves, and not just because of demand. “This morning when I got here, there were 50 people waiting in line, just to see what we had coming in this morning,” said Jake Duke, regional manager at Spec’s. “We put it out for sale, and they’re gone by the end of the day.” Experts said there are several factors contributing to the alcohol shortage, including transportation. “The distilled spirits industry is just like everyone else...

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO