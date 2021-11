LOS ANGELES, OCTOBER 27, 2021―With clarity and natural sound at the forefront of all things DPA Microphones, the Jonas Brothers’ monitor engineer Jon Kooren knew the brand would be the perfect solution for the group’s “The Remember This Tour.” Originally delayed due to the pandemic, the tour launched in Las Vegas in August and wrapped around the country, with a final show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27. Deployed primarily for percussion and vocals, the large collection of DPA mics on the tour included the 4011 Cardioid, 4099 CORE Instrument and 2011 Twin Diaphragm Cardioid microphones for drums and percussion, as well as the d:facto™ 4018V Vocal microphone for backup and the d:facto 4018VL Vocal microphone for Kevin Jonas.

