Four out of the six child tax credit payments have gone out to millions of families so far, each with its own hiccups. If you're one of the many people experiencing issues -- maybe one of your paper checks hasn't arrived -- you're probably searching for answers to find out what's going on or to know the status of your check. And if you're using the IRS Update Portal but still having trouble, it may be time to contact the IRS.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO