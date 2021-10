Democrat leaders in the House are privately telling colleagues they plan to pass two key pieces of legislation on Tuesday, after months of delays.Axios reported the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the revised $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill would go to a vote early next week, citing two sources familiar with the conversations.If they do pass, the bills would provide President Joe Biden with a welcome legislative victory as he meets with world leaders from the G20 in Rome.Mr Biden implored Democrats to overcome their differences over the size of the social spending package before leaving...

