Nets head coach Steve Nash probably had a sense of how his early-season rotation might have looked one month ago. It’s probably a lot different today. The team is slight favorites in the season opener against the Bucks, despite playing on the road. They’re still finals favorites despite the latest news on Kyrie Irving not boding well for them. That’s how much respect people have for their roster. But how exactly will the rotation look in the season’s early going?

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO