(The Center Square) – The Alabama Legislature reconvenes Thursday afternoon to discuss four proposed legislative maps that have already raised questions from some lawmakers. The maps were approved by the Legislative Committee on Reapportionment on Tuesday. Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, said lawmakers had their first look at the maps the day before and the public had likely not seen the maps “unless they were following him on Twitter,” as England posted the maps on his social media pages.

