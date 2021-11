(The Center Square) – The number of obese children in Illinois has stabilized, but half of today’s 8-year olds are still on track to become obese by the year 2030. “I’m very concerned,” Dr. Amy Christison, a pediatrician and obesity specialist, said. “We have finally reached the generation of children that will not live longer than their parents,” she said.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO