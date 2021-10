Many midcareer faculty members find their experience after earning tenure and promotion to associate professor to be uninspiring and something of a letdown. Research has indicated that such faculty may, in fact, feel as if they are caught in a trap. To entice them to remain engaged at this career stage, colleges usually hold out the possibility of advancing to full professor or serving in administrative roles. However, we would like to suggest additional, perhaps overlooked, options for faculty members who find themselves in this situation: applying for and receiving distinguished professorships or endowed chair positions.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO