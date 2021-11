Ali Ashour was born and raised in Iraq. At the age of fifteen, he lost his father to the war. Shortly, he moved to Syria, where he remained for over a year before relocating to the U.S. In 2008, at the age of seventeen, he finished high school in Virginia before moving to Maine to complete his education. He first studied Robotics and Automation Engineering but then changed course to pursue a degree in Psychology, which allowed him time to work to support his family while furthering his education. He began working as a language interpreter in the mental health field in 2016 and became a case manager in 2017. He worked both jobs until 2019 when he founded Hand of Mercy Health Care.

