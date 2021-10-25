Scott Harris declined Mets job

Does anyone want to run the New York Mets’ front office? Anyone? ANYBODY?. Because the couple of few weeks have NOT been kind to the franchise and its job opening. You can speculate as to why — is it because the Mets are perpetually a mess? Is it all that tweeting from owner Steve Cohen, which has included openly criticizing the team on social media?
With all the recent smoke surrounding Brian Sabean, the architect who built three World Series championship teams for the Giants, the Mets have their eye on San Francisco's current general manager. According to Mike Mayer of MMO, the Mets have spoken to Giants GM Scott Harris about joining their front...
When the Mets, who are searching for a president of baseball operations, couldn't land one of their top three candidates — Theo Epstein, David Stearns or Billy Beane — they began going down their list to the next names. One of them: San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris. The...
The Mets continue to search for a new baseball operations leader, but it doesn’t seem they’ve yet zeroed in on a likely hire. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized reported this morning that New York had recently spoken with Giants’ general manager Scott Harris. Andy Martino of SNY confirms the Mets were in contact with Harris but now rules him out as a potential candidate.
The Mets continue to cast a wide search for a president of baseball operations but aren’t finding any takers. Giants general manager Scott Harris recently interviewed with the Mets, according to industry sources, but is unlikely to leave San Francisco, where he helped build a team that won the NL West title with 107 victories this season.
Update: Harris has declined to be a candidate for the Mets position. The New York Mets, who are in the process of rebuilding their front office, have reportedly spoken to San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris about joining the organization. The news comes via Michael Mayer of Metsmerized. As...
Giants general manager Scott Harris is the latest front office executive to be linked to the New York Mets, but he reportedly won't be going anywhere. The New York Post's Mike Puma and The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly reported Monday that Harris spoke to the Mets about their vacant president of baseball operations job.
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
Ray Fosse, the former Major League Baseball catcher who’s unfortunately best known as the backstop Pete Rose barreled over — and severely injured — during the 1970 All-Star Game, has died of cancer. Fosse, who also enjoyed a lengthy career as a television and radio color commentator for the Oakland...
Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
Athletics executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Mets’ vacant president of baseball operations role, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports (Twitter link). MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted earlier in the day that the Mets were quite pessimistic about their chances of luring Beane, and the Mets have also reportedly been denied permission to interview Brewers president David Stearns for what would be a lateral move. It’s the second straight year the Brewers have denied the Mets permission to interview Stearns.
Mascots are typically harmless. They get the crowd pumped up, perform harmless antics, heckle umpires and opposing players, and, as was the case with the Phillie Phanatic, anger the late Tommy LaSorda to the point where he attacks. And then there is the Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper. The Braves mascot...
The Athletics' offseason is off to a bad start before it could even begin. Shocking news broke Thursday when longtime A's manager Bob Melvin left Oakland to take over as the manager of the San Diego Padres, sources confirmed to NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil. Melvin agreed to a three-year...
It’s time for Billy Beane and Bob Melvin to leave the Oakland/Las Vegas A’s. Not because the A’s executive VP of baseball operations and the field manager are doing a bad job. Au contraire. They should leave because they are doing a great job. Which makes them part of a...
Wouldn't it be great to get Justin Verlander back with the Detroit Tigers, right where he belongs?. Not sure if that's ever going to happen again but we can tell you that Miguel Cabrera wants him back with his Detroit Tiger teammates. According to mlive.com:. Verlander, who is set to...
Comments / 0