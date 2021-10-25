CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Harris declined Mets job

By Yahoo! Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings move quickly, even in the offseason, and it turns out that Scott Harris...

Yardbarker

Report: Mets Have Spoken To Giants GM Scott Harris About Front Office Vacancy

With all the recent smoke surrounding Brian Sabean, the architect who built three World Series championship teams for the Giants, the Mets have their eye on San Francisco's current general manager. According to Mike Mayer of MMO, the Mets have spoken to Giants GM Scott Harris about joining their front...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants GM Scott Harris not expected to take position with Mets

The Mets continue to search for a new baseball operations leader, but it doesn’t seem they’ve yet zeroed in on a likely hire. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized reported this morning that New York had recently spoken with Giants’ general manager Scott Harris. Andy Martino of SNY confirms the Mets were in contact with Harris but now rules him out as a potential candidate.
MLB
New York Post

Mets facing another rejection with Scott Harris unlikely to leave Giants

The Mets continue to cast a wide search for a president of baseball operations but aren’t finding any takers. Giants general manager Scott Harris recently interviewed with the Mets, according to industry sources, but is unlikely to leave San Francisco, where he helped build a team that won the NL West title with 107 victories this season.
MLB
Bay Area Sports Page

Mets reportedly interested in Giants GM Scott Harris

Update: Harris has declined to be a candidate for the Mets position. The New York Mets, who are in the process of rebuilding their front office, have reportedly spoken to San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris about joining the organization. The news comes via Michael Mayer of Metsmerized. As...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Harris spoke to Mets for ops job, withdrew name

Giants general manager Scott Harris is the latest front office executive to be linked to the New York Mets, but he reportedly won't be going anywhere. The New York Post's Mike Puma and The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly reported Monday that Harris spoke to the Mets about their vacant president of baseball operations job.
MLB
FanSided

Yardbarker

FanSided

The Spun

MLB Trade Rumors

FanSided

NBC Sports

San Francisco Chronicle

