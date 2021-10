NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Darrynton Evans’ first two seasons in the two-toned blue haven’t exactly gone the way Jon Robinson envisioned when he selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His rookie season was defined by nagging injuries that caused him to miss 11 games. Year two has proven to be […]

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO