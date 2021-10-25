CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GABBY PETITO: Petito’s grandma posts pic from memorial; police think Laundrie notebook is salvageable

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Brian Laundrie’s family is grieving together at an unknown location in Florida on Monday, a day after the 23-year-old’s father told news reporters, “let me grieve.” Last week, remains found at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County were confirmed to be those of Brian. His remains will be cremated, and no funeral service will be held for him, the family’s lawyer said.

Here’s the latest:

7:30 p.m., Oct. 25: GABBY'S GRANDMA POSTS TWEET ABOUT HEARTFELT MEMORIAL

Gabby Petito's grandmother Mary Wickman tweeted Monday about a memorial the family held for Gabby Sunday night.

"Family and friends lit up the sky for Gabby in a beautiful memorial last night. Her 6 year old cousin, Connor, sent her a beautiful message. Love you forever!" she tweeted.

One of the pictures posted shows Connor’s tribute, which said, “Dear Gabby, thank you for watching over us. Thanks for being the cousin I hoped for. We are sorry you aren’t here with us. We love you + miss you! Love, Connor.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcNDf_0ccTKzkz00
Photo credit @MaryWickman10/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBWRm_0ccTKzkz00
Photo credit @MaryWickman10/Twitter

7 p.m., Oct. 25: NOTEBOOK SALVAGEABLE, POLICE EXPLAIN WHY THEY THOUGHT THEY KNEW WHERE BRIAN WAS

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor disclosed some more info Monday into the week that Brian Laundrie went missing, and where efforts go from here.

Taylor told Fox News Digital that the notebook found near Laundrie's remains at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park could be salvageable.

"It appears it may be salvageable. That really is a question for FBI though,"said Taylor.

Taylor also told NewsNation Now's Brian Entin what led the department to say they knew Laundrie's location in mid-September, when in fact they didn't.

Taylor told Entin that officers thought they saw Brian coming home Sept. 15 in a Ford Mustang, but it ended up being his mom Roberta. Taylor said because Roberta was wearing a hat, officers were confused, which led to North Port police saying the next day that they knew Brian's location.

11:30 a.m., Oct. 25: LAUNDRIE FAMILY ‘GRIEVING PRIVATELY SOMEWHERE IN FLORIDA’

Brian Laundrie’s family is mourning at an undisclosed location in Florida after his parents left their North Port home on Sunday.

“The family is grieving privately somewhere in Florida,” the Laundrie attorney, Steven Bertolino, told NewsNation reporter Brian Entin on Monday.

According to Fox News , Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta, left their house Sunday to meet their adult daughter, Cassie, and her husband.

11 a.m., Oct. 25: CHRIS LAUNDRIE TELLS NEWS CREW, ‘LET ME GRIEVE’

Brian Laundrie’s father, Chris, told a news crew on Sunday to “let me grieve” as he and his wife, Roberta, left their North Port, Florida, home for the first time since remains found in the Carlton Reserve were identified as their 23-year-old son.

“Please let me grieve with my family,” Chris told reporters as he and Roberta drove somewhere in their red pickup truck, according to the Daily Mail .

The couple is said to have left their house just before 10 a.m. It wasn’t known where they were headed.

On Saturday, Chris put up “no trespassing” signs outside the family’s home, where protesters and members of the news media have been a regular sight for weeks.

10 a.m., Oct. 25: LAUNDRIE FAMILY TO CREMATE BRIAN’S REMAINS, NO FUNERAL PLANNED

Brian Laundrie’s family will cremate his remains, and they are not planning to hold a funeral service for him, their attorney, Steven Bertolino, told CNN on Sunday.

“Brian Laundrie's autopsy has not provided a manner or cause of death and his remains are now being transferred to an anthropologist,” Bertolino said.

Bertolino revealed for the first time that Brian’s remains will be cremated after they’re examined and that the family will not have a funeral service for the 23-year-old, who was a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

According to TMZ , Brian’s cremated remains will be given to his parents, Chris and Roberta.

Last Thursday, the FBI confirmed that remains found in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, were those of Brian. A notebook and backpack belonging to him were also found in the park, the FBI said. The area where they were found had been underwater during previous searches.

Last month, remains found at a dispersed camping area in Wyoming were confirmed to be Gabby’s. Authorities later announced that she’d been strangled to death.

9:30 a.m., Oct. 25: GABBY PETITO’S BROTHER POSTS PHOTO OF TRIBUTE

Gabby Petito’s younger brother, TJ Schmidt, posted a photo to Instagram Sunday night showing a tribute to his sister.

It’s unclear when or where the tribute took place, but the photo appears to show floating lanterns being released into the air near a body of water.

“Lighting up the sky for you gabs! Love you forever!” TJ wrote.

Comments / 70

Jodi Rubincan
5d ago

although I think parents knew something since lawyered up .. my mother side feels bad for his parents losing a child under any circumstances is hard . I will just pray he begged for forgiveness from Jesus or God before he died . Gabby is in the light in her mansion in the sky I pray her family finds some sort of comfort knowing she no longer can be hurt.The pain never leaves but it does change ,and I hope it won't be long that hearing her name will bring you smiles. One day it won't be so hard to think about her without physically hurting. May God raise her family up in their time of need and comfort. No matter what's in the notebook , this will never make sense on why this happened .

Reply(17)
32
the weirdest Channel ever hahaha
5d ago

I think Brian is still alive and I think he is where his family went to grieve. why didn't the police know about this other place. maybe he had a trip that died and they dug him up and put it where they say Brian was found

Reply(5)
12
Vicky Dearing
4d ago

The Laundrie’s might or might not of known anything, just because they lawyered up doesn’t mean it was for them, but for Brian. The lawyer did them a disservice when told not to speak, they didn’t have to speak to the media, but they should of spoken to Petitos, that in it self is unexplainable. Their pain is nothing like the Petitos, yes they lost their son but it was of his own making and he took an innocent life also of his own making. They have to live with that for the rest of their life.

Reply
8
 

