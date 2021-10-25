GABBY PETITO: Petito’s grandma posts pic from memorial; police think Laundrie notebook is salvageable

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Brian Laundrie’s family is grieving together at an unknown location in Florida on Monday, a day after the 23-year-old’s father told news reporters, “let me grieve.” Last week, remains found at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County were confirmed to be those of Brian. His remains will be cremated, and no funeral service will be held for him, the family’s lawyer said.

Here’s the latest:

7:30 p.m., Oct. 25: GABBY'S GRANDMA POSTS TWEET ABOUT HEARTFELT MEMORIAL

Gabby Petito's grandmother Mary Wickman tweeted Monday about a memorial the family held for Gabby Sunday night.

"Family and friends lit up the sky for Gabby in a beautiful memorial last night. Her 6 year old cousin, Connor, sent her a beautiful message. Love you forever!" she tweeted.

One of the pictures posted shows Connor’s tribute, which said, “Dear Gabby, thank you for watching over us. Thanks for being the cousin I hoped for. We are sorry you aren’t here with us. We love you + miss you! Love, Connor.”

Photo credit @MaryWickman10/Twitter

7 p.m., Oct. 25: NOTEBOOK SALVAGEABLE, POLICE EXPLAIN WHY THEY THOUGHT THEY KNEW WHERE BRIAN WAS

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor disclosed some more info Monday into the week that Brian Laundrie went missing, and where efforts go from here.

Taylor told Fox News Digital that the notebook found near Laundrie's remains at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park could be salvageable.

"It appears it may be salvageable. That really is a question for FBI though,"said Taylor.

Taylor also told NewsNation Now's Brian Entin what led the department to say they knew Laundrie's location in mid-September, when in fact they didn't.

Taylor told Entin that officers thought they saw Brian coming home Sept. 15 in a Ford Mustang, but it ended up being his mom Roberta. Taylor said because Roberta was wearing a hat, officers were confused, which led to North Port police saying the next day that they knew Brian's location.

11:30 a.m., Oct. 25: LAUNDRIE FAMILY ‘GRIEVING PRIVATELY SOMEWHERE IN FLORIDA’

Brian Laundrie’s family is mourning at an undisclosed location in Florida after his parents left their North Port home on Sunday.

“The family is grieving privately somewhere in Florida,” the Laundrie attorney, Steven Bertolino, told NewsNation reporter Brian Entin on Monday.

According to Fox News , Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta, left their house Sunday to meet their adult daughter, Cassie, and her husband.

11 a.m., Oct. 25: CHRIS LAUNDRIE TELLS NEWS CREW, ‘LET ME GRIEVE’

Brian Laundrie’s father, Chris, told a news crew on Sunday to “let me grieve” as he and his wife, Roberta, left their North Port, Florida, home for the first time since remains found in the Carlton Reserve were identified as their 23-year-old son.

“Please let me grieve with my family,” Chris told reporters as he and Roberta drove somewhere in their red pickup truck, according to the Daily Mail .

The couple is said to have left their house just before 10 a.m. It wasn’t known where they were headed.

On Saturday, Chris put up “no trespassing” signs outside the family’s home, where protesters and members of the news media have been a regular sight for weeks.

10 a.m., Oct. 25: LAUNDRIE FAMILY TO CREMATE BRIAN’S REMAINS, NO FUNERAL PLANNED

Brian Laundrie’s family will cremate his remains, and they are not planning to hold a funeral service for him, their attorney, Steven Bertolino, told CNN on Sunday.

“Brian Laundrie's autopsy has not provided a manner or cause of death and his remains are now being transferred to an anthropologist,” Bertolino said.

Bertolino revealed for the first time that Brian’s remains will be cremated after they’re examined and that the family will not have a funeral service for the 23-year-old, who was a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

According to TMZ , Brian’s cremated remains will be given to his parents, Chris and Roberta.

Last Thursday, the FBI confirmed that remains found in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, were those of Brian. A notebook and backpack belonging to him were also found in the park, the FBI said. The area where they were found had been underwater during previous searches.

Last month, remains found at a dispersed camping area in Wyoming were confirmed to be Gabby’s. Authorities later announced that she’d been strangled to death.

9:30 a.m., Oct. 25: GABBY PETITO’S BROTHER POSTS PHOTO OF TRIBUTE

Gabby Petito’s younger brother, TJ Schmidt, posted a photo to Instagram Sunday night showing a tribute to his sister.

It’s unclear when or where the tribute took place, but the photo appears to show floating lanterns being released into the air near a body of water.

“Lighting up the sky for you gabs! Love you forever!” TJ wrote.