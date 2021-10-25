Amazon workers in New York take their first step toward a union
By Rachel Martin
kclu.org
8 days ago
Today, Amazon warehouse workers in New York plan to take the first formal step toward forming a union. The move could potentially affect thousands of employees at Amazon facilities on Staten Island. We should note, Amazon is among NPR's sponsors. We've got NPR's Alina Selyukh with us to explain...
In September, the owner of a small delivery company in Minnesota received an email from Amazon threatening to end its contract to deliver packages for the e-commerce giant. The email said the company hadn’t been keeping up with route quotas set by Amazon. “Amazon hereby notifies your company that your...
Starbucks workers from three stores in Buffalo, New York, landed a major victory this past week. The National Labor Relations Board has allowed the stores to cast their vote for a union, striking down the company’s desire for a single vote from the 20 stores in the area. Should the votes turn in favor of a union, it would be Starbucks’ first union in the country.
Officials in New York City says nine out of 10 municipal workers got vaccinated in time to comply with the city's new vaccine mandate. Still about 9,000 workers were put on unpaid leave. Tunisia's President Saied makes moves to become more powerful. ,. Tunisians don't seem to be alarmed that...
A group of taxi drivers and supporters are now on day 11 of a hunger strike. The drivers say they are being crushed by debts they took on to pay for their taxi medallions, the government-issued permits that allow them to drive their taxis in the first place. Those medallions were once worth more than a million dollars each. But now they're only worth about a tenth of that because of ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft as well as the COVID-related travel shutdown. But the drivers are still stuck with the payments. They want financial relief, which has been offered by New York City, but they say it's not enough. So they've been subsisting on water and coconut water for the last week and a half to try to force the city's hand.
Workers at three Starbucks locations in New York have scored a victory in their campaign for union membership.The stores in the Buffalo, New York area will hold separate vote-by-mail elections from 10 November and ending on 8 December to vote on whether to unionise, according to a decision from the National Labor Relations Board on 28 October.Workers will need only a majority of votes cast at a single location to form a union; Starbucks argued that employees at all 20 Buffalo-area stores would need to vote in a single election.There are roughly 128 employees at the three participating stores,...
SEATTLE — Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York on Monday filed a petition to hold a unionization vote, just months after a group of Amazon employees in Alabama failed in their organizing bid. Chris Smalls, the leader of the New York effort and a former worker at the...
According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, 91% of the more than 400,000 municipal employees complied with the mandate and got at least one dose of a vaccine by Friday. However, about 9,000 workers were suspended without pay Monday when the order went into effect.
President Biden said on Sunday that the world can't immediately stop using oil and said OPEC and Russia need to pump more of it, even as he pushes the world to pledge to cut climate-changing carbon emissions at the Glasgow climate summit this week. After three days of meeting with...
World leaders are gathering to discuss climate change at a United Nations summit, just as President Joe Biden tries to get his own spendy domestic environmental agenda over the finish line. This week, the U.N.'s 26th Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders will discuss their plans for meeting the emissions reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
"A colleague needs help to recover his bicycle!" says a message in the WhatsApp group of the Delivery Boys United, a team of food delivery workers in New York who are organizing to defend themselves following attacks and thefts.
Vicente Carrasco, a 39-year-old from Mexico, formed the group in March after he was assaulted. They aim to protect themselves and their electric bikes, which cost around $3,000 and, along with their phones, are their livelihoods.
Every night after a long day riding around the Big Apple, Carrasco and other "deliveristas," mostly men, meet under the Queensboro Bridge on the Manhattan side of the East River where they wait to come to the aid of any colleague in trouble.
"If there is a bicycle stolen with GPS we follow it," he tells AFP, stressing they never go alone.
A plan to coordinate the global introduction of clean technologies in order to rapidly drive down their cost has been agreed at the Cop26 summit by world leaders representing two-thirds of the world’s economy. A global transition to green energy and vehicles is vital in tackling the climate crisis, and...
The U.S. labor market is dealing with an unprecedented demand for workers. Some economists have suggested that federal pandemic aid and the lack of childcare have kept people out of the workforce or changed what they're looking for in a job. But analysts have discovered another factor that could be contributing, immigrants - or rather the lack of them. We'll talk with one of those experts in just a moment, but first, let's hear from one woman who wants to get back to work but is not yet authorized to. Reetu Sharma is a software professional in Northern California with specialized skills that she says makes her highly attractive to U.S. employers.
Meta, the newly-named parent company of Facebook, is investing $10 billion in technologies to develop the metaverse this year alone. So how will it spend that money on the new virtual worlds it wants to create?. Bloomberg News senior editor Mike Regan joins us. This article was originally published on...
Oil company executives took questions under oath about whether their companies engaged in climate disinformation for the first time yesterday. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee grilled the leaders of ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP and Shell. Here's Representative Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the committee. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CAROLYN MALONEY: They...
A committee to award New York online sports betting licenses took a large step forward today in its decision. As first reported by Tom Precious of The Buffalo News, New York regulators have determined a “final tax rate matrix,” or final tax rate, that all bidding groups have to meet to be considered for a New York online sports betting licenses.
A Reddit post has gone viral after video footage showed numerous rats roaming around in a Washington, D.C. branch of Popeyes. Published to the subreddit thread r/PublicFreakout, the poster captioned the video, “Popeyes Plague Rats vs.The Most Honest Man In Food Delivery.”. The man originally posted the video to TikTok...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
