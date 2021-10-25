Amazon workers in New York take their first step toward a union

A group of taxi drivers and supporters are now on day 11 of a hunger strike. The drivers say they are being crushed by debts they took on to pay for their taxi medallions, the government-issued permits that allow them to drive their taxis in the first place. Those medallions were once worth more than a million dollars each. But now they're only worth about a tenth of that because of ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft as well as the COVID-related travel shutdown. But the drivers are still stuck with the payments. They want financial relief, which has been offered by New York City, but they say it's not enough. So they've been subsisting on water and coconut water for the last week and a half to try to force the city's hand.

