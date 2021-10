It's one of those weird things. There's a legendary restaurant that's been around for 60 years and I'm just now putting it on the Tri-State Bucket List. Why it took me until 2021 to visit the iconic Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper is beyond me. It was one of my parents' favorite places. They'd drive up just to eat without really having anything else to do there. It's that good.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO