Liverpool have a problem with Mohamed Salah, but it is one that most clubs would be delighted to have. They have arguably the world's best player right now and he is living up to that billing by scoring in virtually every game that he plays. The only downside for Liverpool is that he has yet to sign a new contract, with his terms expiring in 2023, and every outstanding performance increases the pressure on the club's negotiation team.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO