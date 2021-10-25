Iowa's Clark named to Lieberman Point Guard of the Year list

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
TOKYO (AP) — A man dressed in Batman’s Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were...
The Houston Astros have their backs against the wall going into Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night against the Atlanta Braves. If the Braves win, they would capture their first World Series title since 1995. If the Astros get the win, they will send the series back to Houston. Astros manager Dusty Baker has hope his team will come out on top.
Alec Baldwin returned to somewhat normal Twitter behavior this week for the first time since an on-set shooting incident he was involved in that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Baldwin issued a statement the day after the incident noting that he is cooperating with authorities as they investigate and offered...
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
Comments / 0