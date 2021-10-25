Another giraffe dies at Dallas Zoo, updates provided on previous death

For the second time this month, the Dallas Zoo is announcing the death of a giraffe.

The zoo says 19-year-old Auggie passed away this weekend because of age-related health issues that led to liver failure. The zoo says he was always very gentle with new calves, had the nickname "Uncle Auggie", and will be missed.

The zoo is also releasing more information about the injuries that led to the death of a giraffe calf earlier this month.

According to an internal review, the zoo has determined 3-month-old Marekani was running with several adult giraffes along an incline when one of her front legs hyperextended, and an adult giraffe collided with her from behind. It was the impact that caused the injuries, and the calf had to be euthanized.

The zoo says while the Giants of the Savanna habitat cannot be made accident-proof, they will make some changes to help prevent something like this from happening again. They go on to say they will add substrate material in areas that show erosion, and will also install cameras around the habitat.

The zoo also says that while cameras would not have prevented this incident, they will serve as valuable tools for monitoring animal interactions and behavior.

