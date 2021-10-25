CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cannabis Lifestyle Brand GUMBO Hosts 2 Day Pop Up October 27-28 Featuring NYC Notables

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMjjI_0ccTFWFP00

It’s lit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgRX6_0ccTFWFP00

Source: Courtesy / Karim Butler

The business minds behind a popular cannabis lifestyle brand Gumbo–publicly enjoyed by top music artists like Meek Mill, Migos, Dave East , Fabolous, and others–are officially launching an innovative new company, GUMBO Brands, with a two-day, immersive pop-up experience in New York City on October 27-28, 2021.

With legalization having passed in New York, it’s an exciting time for the cannabis industry overall. But a look at the demographics behind marijuana businesses nationwide shows that legalization alone isn’t enough to provide reparations for the communities damaged by 50+ years of criminalization. In this space, GUMBO Brands is leveraging creative cultural interventions to encourage entrepreneurship and support racial justice outcomes and inclusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXRgL_0ccTFWFP00

Source: Courtesy / GUMBO

The GUMBO Brands pop-up in Chelsea will be open from 2:00-9:00pm on October 27th and 28th, with special programming featuring notable guests happening each evening from 6:00-7:30pm and a finale afterparty dubbed “Midnight Brunch” featuring a secret show where GUMBO’s creative collaborations will be revealed.

Full details for the weekend appear below. For more information, visit gumbobrands.com.

WHAT:
Fireside Chat: Lifestyle, Culture, & Cannabis – Creative Opportunities for Emerging Entrepreneurs
WHERE:
The Ainsworth – Chelsea
122 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001
WHEN:
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
6:00pm – 7:30pm
Pop-up is open from 2:00-9:00pm
WHO:
Karim Butler, Gumbo Brands
Upscale Vandal
Moderator: Rashaad Lambert, SVP Culture & Community, Forbes Magazine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhB0Y_0ccTFWFP00

Source: Courtesy / GUMBO

WHAT:
Panel Discussion:
WHERE:
The Ainsworth – Chelsea
122 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001
WHEN:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
6:00pm – 7:30pm
Pop-up is open from 2:00-9:00pm
WHO:
Moderator: Selena Hill, Black Enterprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hfnu9_0ccTFWFP00

Source: Courtesy / GUMBO

Comments / 0

Related
houstoniamag.com

Sustainable Fashion Brand Hosts Pop-Up In River Oaks

Local and ever-so fashionable Houstonians Dale Volpe and Katy Rowley are bringing their eco-friendly lifestyle platform, Fox Holt to life in the River Oaks District. The ethical marketplace is celebrating its first brick and mortar by hosting a series of workshops that feature brands focusing on sustainability. Throughout October and...
HOUSTON, TX
WWD

Tiffany & Co. Plots Surrealist NYC Holiday Pop-up, Signs Hailey Bieber as Brand Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany & Co. is getting into the holiday spirit with a whimsical pop-up. The jeweler will open a temporary holiday boutique in New York’s West Village inspired by one of its most imaginative heritage collections. According to the brand, the pop-up was conceived, “through the eyes of legendary Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger,” a designer known for his surrealist jewelry creations, first for Elsa Schiaparelli and later for Tiffany.More from WWDTiffany & Co. Taps Australian Luxury Boom With New Sydney FlagshipTiffany & Co.'s New Concept Store in Covent GardenTiffany Taps Snapchat, Social Stars...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizjournals

Koho, a new luxury chocolate brand, to launch pop-up boutique

Hawaiian Host Group is launching a pop-up boutique for its luxury chocolate brand, Koho. The shop will open Nov. 1 in a 650-square-foot space on the second level of Ala Moana Center. Hawaiian Host Group, the parent company of Hawaiian Host and Mauna Loa, introduced Koho as its newest brand...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Chelsea, NY
vegoutmag.com

Vegan BBQ Pop-Up Coming to Brooklyn, NYC This November

Get a taste of Southern BBQ in Brooklyn, NYC at this new vegan pop-up! This November, a vegan BBQ pop-up is coming to Brooklyn, NYC! Plant-based brand Pure Grit BBQ has partnered with Al Horno Lean Mexican Kitchen to launch the Pure Grit BBQ pop-up, which made its debut in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on October 8. The pop-up features BBQ favorites like mac ‘n’ cheese, cornbread, and vegan brisket, with the option to dine in, carry out, or order local delivery through the Al Horno website.
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Notorious Former Kingpin Who Inspired ‘Paid In Full’ Gunned Down In Harlem

A 55-year-old former drug boss was shot and killed in his native Harlem. Alberto “Alpo” Martinez, the notorious drug dealer who ran the streets of New York in the 80s, was gunned down in a driveby early Sunday morning in Harlem. According to The Source, police detailed Martinez was shot multiple times in the chest. An unidentified vehicle passing on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd shortly after 3 am was reportedly involved in the shooting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Fabolous
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Gets Risque in Plunging Dress With Classic Sandals at Global Gift Gala

Eva Longoria turned heads last night at the 2021 Global Gift Gala held in Paris. The “Desperate Housewives” star was the epitome of class in an all-black number. The event was a charity gala for a foundation dedicated to raising money for women and children in need around the world. The theme was centered around F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel “The Great Gatsby,” and it’s safe to say that Longoria understood the assignment.  Longoria’s outfit, a plunging dress with an asymmetrical hemline and strappy, black stiletto sandals, perfectly combined together a masculine and feminine aesthetic. The outfit gave off an elegant, masculine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay Tied To Black Mafia Family As 19th Anniversary Of His Murder Arrives

New York, NY – Jam Master Jay was killed inside his Jamaica, Queens recording studio on October 30, 2002, making Saturday (October 30) the 19th anniversary of his murder. As Hip Hop remembers the Run-DMC legend on social media, more details have reportedly surfaced surrounding his death. According to an article by journalist Frank Owen, Jam Master Jay had connections to Black Mafia Family, adding another layer to the complicated case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets’ New Venture Goes Up in Literal Smoke

“Gold Rush” star Tony Beets’s new sluicing venture went up in literal smoke recently, as a new clip from the Discovery channel shows. In the clip, Beets arrives on the scene to find his monster of a machine all set up and whirring (after several false starts). His co-star Brandon Carr explains that this will be the first bucket of the season, and they are ready for it… but the machine isn’t. After a string of alarming noises, Beets tells his workers to “shut that f—ing thing down.”
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Gumbo Brands#Gumbo Brands Upscale#Svp Culture Community#Forbes Magazine Source#Black Enterprise Source
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
dexerto.com

Viral Popeyes TikTok gets rat-infested restaurant shut down

A TikToker went viral after he exposed a Popeyes restaurant for having a rat infestation. The clip led local health department officials to shut the “hazardous” location down. TikTok user ‘blaqazzrick01′, who claims he delivers raw chicken to local Popeyes’ in the area, uploaded his video of the Washington, DC...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
theknot.com

The Politician's Rahne Jones Reveals Her First Wedding Photos

Rahne Jones moved to New York City four years ago with the hopes of launching an acting career. What she gained within that time wasn't simply a role on Netflix's The Politician (as Skye Leighton opposite Ben Platt), but a lifetime of love ahead when she met Bridget Kelly. The story began in 2016 at a piano bar in the West Village. During COVID, the pair found they were more-than-surviving (if-not-thriving) while quarantining together in their NYC apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
hotnewhiphop.com

Dess Dior Drops New Single, "Who The Fuk"

Dess Dior is back with her new single, "Who The Fuk," a banger produced by Ramano. The new track sees Dior flexing her fashion sense, rapping about "wearing Chanel just to lounge around" and rocking designer brands to the store. Dior dropped a music video with the release as well....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy