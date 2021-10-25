CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. CDC extends conditional sailing order for cruises to January next year

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday extended the conditional sailing order for cruises to Jan. 15 next year from Nov. 1 on concerns about the spread of...

