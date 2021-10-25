CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Assistant director of Baldwin film fired after 2019 mishap

By MORGAN LEE, CEDAR ATTANASIO and HILLEL ITALIE
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXD4s_0ccTEZvn00
Prop Firearm Movie Set A security guard closes the gate after a Santa Fe County Sheriff's vehicle entered the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Production of the movie that Alec Baldwin was making when he shot and killed a cinematographer last week has been officially halted, but producers of the Western described the move as "a pause rather than an end." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong)

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer last week had been fired from a previous job after a gun went off on a set and wounded a member of the film crew, a producer said Monday.

The disclosure emerged as producers of Baldwin's movie officially halted filming, and court records showed that investigators seized more than two dozen items from the set on the day after the shooting.

In an email statement to The Associated Press, a producer for the movie “Freedom’s Path” confirmed that Dave Halls was fired from the 2019 production after a crew member suffered a minor injury "when a gun was unexpectedly discharged.” The producer, who asked not to be identified by name, wrote that Halls “was removed from the set immediately." Production did not resume until Halls was gone.

His firing from “Freedom’s Path” was first reported by CNN. Halls has not returned phone calls and email messages seeking comment.

The producer is the second person to air doubts about Halls' safety record. On Sunday, another crew member who worked with Halls said she raised concerns about him in 2019.

Maggie Goll, a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said in a statement that she filed an internal complaint with the executive producers of Hulu’s “Into the Dark” series over Halls’ behavior. Goll said in a phone interview that Halls disregarded safety protocols for weapons and pyrotechnics and tried to continue filming after the supervising pyrotechnician, who was diabetic, lost consciousness on set.

The fatal shooting and previous experiences point to larger safety issues, Goll said, adding that crew safety was a top issue in recent contract negotiations between a union that represents film and TV workers and a major producers’ group.

“This situation is not about Dave Halls. ... It’s in no way one person’s fault,” she said. “It’s a bigger conversation about safety on set and what we are trying to achieve with that culture.”

In an email sent to “Rust” crew members over the weekend, the movie's production team confirmed that work on the Western has been suspended at least until the investigation is complete. The team said it is working with law enforcement and conducting its own internal safety review. The production company is also offering grief counseling.

The email suggested that work on the film could resume at some point.

“Although our hearts are broken, and it is hard to see beyond the horizon, this is, at the moment, a pause rather than an end,” the email read.

The sheriff's investigation continued Monday, and new court documents showed that authorities seized three black revolvers, ammunition boxes, a fanny pack with ammunition, several spent casings, two leather gun belts with holsters, articles of clothing and swabs of what were believed to be blood.

No charges have been filed. Prosecutors and law enforcement officers were expected to provide an update on the investigation Wednesday.

Moments before the shooting, Baldwin was explaining how he was going to draw the revolver from his holster and where his arm would be positioned, court records show.

The actor had been told that the gun was safe to use for the rehearsal of a scene in which he was supposed to pull out the weapon while sitting in a church pew and point it at the camera, the records said.

Cameraman Reid Russell told a detective that he was unsure whether the weapon was checked before it was handed to Baldwin, and he did not know why the gun was fired.

The camera was not rolling when the gun went off and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Russell told authorities, according a search warrant affidavit released Sunday.

Authorities have said that Halls had handed the weapon to Baldwin and announced "cold gun," indicating it was safe.

When asked about how Baldwin treated firearms on the set, Russell said the actor was safe, citing a previous instance when Baldwin made sure a child actor was not near him when a gun was being discharged.

The affidavit released Sunday also included statements by director Joel Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins and was wounded.

It detailed the moments before the shooting and showed that there was turmoil on the set the day of the shooting. Several members of the camera crew walked off the production in a dispute over payment and lodging, Russell said, and he was left with a lot of work to do. Only one camera was available to shoot, and it had to be moved because the light had shifted and there was a shadow.

Souza said he was focused on how the scene would appear on camera. He said he recalled hearing the phrase “cold gun” before the shooting, the affidavit said.

He said the scene did not call for the use of live rounds. After a lunch break, Souza said he was not sure if the firearm had been checked again. Souza was looking over Hutchins' shoulder when he heard the gunshot, according to the affidavit.

The film’s chief electrician, Serge Svetnoy, blamed producers for Hutchins’ death in an emotional Facebook post on Sunday. Svetnoy said he had worked with Hutchins on multiple films and faulted “negligence and unprofessionalism” among those handling weapons on the set. He said producers hired an inexperienced armorer.

Baldwin, who is known for his roles in “30 Rock” and “The Hunt for Red October” and his impression of former President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” has described the killing as a “tragic accident.”

___

Italie reported from New York. Associated Press writers Ryan Pearson in Los Angeles, Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Oregon, and Michelle Eaton in Newport Beach, California, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Reacts To Fatal Shooting: ‘Wishing I Could Hug My Dad’

Ireland Baldwin posted a supportive message for dad Alec after the tragic accident that involved the fatal shooting of his DP Halnya Hutchins. Ireland Baldwin, 25, took to Instagram to post a message after dad Alec Baldwin, 63, “discharged” a prop gun that killed his Director of Photography. “My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins‘ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza,” Ireland penned via IG story on Friday, Oct. 22, also mentioning the injured director of Rust. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today,” Alec’s daughter concluded in her brief statement.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Ok Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Admits Alec Baldwin, Assistant Director David Halls & Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Are 'The Focus Of Investigation' In 'Rust' Shooting

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza is giving more details about the ongoing investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on set of Rust. On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin, 63, was filming for the Western film when he pulled the trigger on a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition, wounding director Joel Souza, 48, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Director#The Associated Press#Halls#Cnn#Hulu
Fox News

Halyna Hutchins' husband says Alec Baldwin has been 'very supportive' following fatal prop gun shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband is speaking out following the tragic death of the cinematographer, who was killed by a fatal prop gun shooting on Thursday. Matthew Hutchins told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he has made contact with Alec Baldwin, who authorities say was the one who discharged the prop gun on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
SANTA FE, NM
Fox News

'Rust' actress Jayde Martinez shares statement on Alec Baldwin shooting incident

A young actress who worked on the movie "Rust" issued a statement sharing her condolences with the family of accidental shooting victim Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the film that somehow went off, discharging a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. As authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the incident, representatives for child actress Jayde Martinez issued a statement to Fox News sharing her and her family’s sympathies for Hutchins' loved ones and wished Souza a speedy recovery.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

Guns can safely be used on film sets, says Matthew McConaughey

Real guns can safely be used on movie sets so long as protocols are followed, US actor Matthew McConaughey has told AFP in an interview, as calls mount to ban firearms from filmmaking in the wake of the deadly "Rust" shooting. "There's a safety protocol, and if it's followed, it can be safe on set," McConaughey said Thursday in the interview, conducted via Zoom.
MOVIES
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Man who handed Alec Baldwin gun on ‘Rust’ set previously fired by NWA film company for similar mishap

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An accidental shooting death on a movie set continues to make headlines across the country. Tuesday, the Associated Press reported a man who handed the gun Alec Baldwin used was fired by a Northwest Arkansas film company for a similar incident. The Associated Press reported, “a producer for the movie ‘Freedom’s […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Producer: ‘Rust’ Assistant Director Fired From Previous Film Following Prop Gun Discharge

An assistant director who is cited in a search warrant as having unknowingly given actor Alec Baldwin a loaded prop gun before a fatal shooting on the set of Rust was previously fired from another film following an accident involving a weapon, a producer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The producer on the film Freedom’s Path, who asked to remain anonymous, said that during production in 2019 “a crew member incurred a minor and temporary injury when a gun was unexpectedly discharged.” After the prop gun incident, Rust assistant director Dave Halls “was removed from set,” after which production continued. “Our condolences...
MOVIES
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy