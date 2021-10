NEW YORK (AP) – The company planning to bring President Donald Trump’s new media venture to the stock market soared even further on Friday, as day traders keep piling in. Digital World Acquisition Corp. nearly tripled in the first minute of trading before trading in it was temporarily halted. It then gave up a chunk of those gains and was sitting on a 60.4% gain at $73, as of 11:22 a.m. Eastern time. In the morning, it climbed as high as $175.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO