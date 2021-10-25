South Korea’s Q3 GDP grows at slower pace, misses forecast

Consumer prices across the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency have spiked to the highest level in over 13 years. Eurostat the European Union's statistics agency, said Friday that inflation across the bloc rose to 4.1% in the year through October. That's up from September's equivalent rate of 3.4% and represents the highest annual increase in inflation since July 2008, when inflation was also 4.1%.Inflation in the 19 countries, like elsewhere in the world, has been spiking higher in recent months as the global economy starts to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. The spike is...

